8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This week gave us some glimmers of hope for post winter. Did you get outside for the first time in a while? We did. Ragnar Axelsson reminded us of what cold weather is really like with his photos in the Arctic. In our second week of the Winter Olympics, we loved these stories of veteran hockey players in China and the birthplace of organized skiing in Michigan.

We had the honor of speaking with Cecil Williams, who has been photographing HBCUs in his hometown for many decades and who spoke with us on the anniversary of the devastating Orangeburg Massacre. Jon Henry talked with us about his personal project Stranger Fruit, which uses an iconic religious pose to show the stakes of police violence. We also loved Wayne Lawrence's amazing cover story on divers searching for lost ships that transported enslaved people.

Queen Elizabeth celebrated her date of ascension in her Platinum Jubilee year, commemorating 70 years of her reign quietly, and Finbarr O'Reilly photographed the dire condition of a group of displaced people after a militant group's attack in the Democratic Republic of Congo.