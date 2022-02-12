 Skip To Content
8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on February 12, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. ET

This week gave us some glimmers of hope for post winter. Did you get outside for the first time in a while? We did. Ragnar Axelsson reminded us of what cold weather is really like with his photos in the Arctic. In our second week of the Winter Olympics, we loved these stories of veteran hockey players in China and the birthplace of organized skiing in Michigan.

We had the honor of speaking with Cecil Williams, who has been photographing HBCUs in his hometown for many decades and who spoke with us on the anniversary of the devastating Orangeburg Massacre. Jon Henry talked with us about his personal project Stranger Fruit, which uses an iconic religious pose to show the stakes of police violence. We also loved Wayne Lawrence's amazing cover story on divers searching for lost ships that transported enslaved people.

Queen Elizabeth celebrated her date of ascension in her Platinum Jubilee year, commemorating 70 years of her reign quietly, and Finbarr O'Reilly photographed the dire condition of a group of displaced people after a militant group's attack in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"This Breathtaking Portrait Series Uses An Iconic Religious Pose To Show The Stakes Of Police Violence" — BuzzFeed News

Jon Henry

"The Search for Lost Slave Ships Led This Diver on an Extraordinary Journey" — National Geographic

Wayne Lawrence

"This Photographer Wants You To Remember The Orangeburg Massacre" — BuzzFeed News

Cecil Williams

"Queen Elizabeth Is Commemorating 70 Years Of Her Reign This Year. Here’s What Past Celebrations Looked Like." — BuzzFeed News

Ron Bell / Associated Press

"These Photos Will Show You What Cold Really Feels Like" — BuzzFeed News

Ragnar Axelsson

"On a Frozen Pond Far From the Olympics, Meet China's Ice Hockey Veterans" — Reuters

Tingshu Wang / Reuters

"America's Birthplace of Organized Skiing Is in Michigan. Here's What It Looks Like." — NPR

Nic Antaya

"They Survived Guns and Machetes in Congo. They Want the World to Know." — The New York Times

Finbarr O'Reilly


