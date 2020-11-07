What images did we turn to this week for information or hope or to soothe our election-addled brains? In this week's collection of photo stories, we start with historical images of people anxiously awaiting election results, followed by a series on some of the most moving images from Election Day before it became Election Week. After that, check out photographer Lauren Justice's portraits, illuminating how incredibly divided Wisconsin really was going into voting on Nov. 3. Then, we scoured the web for the most beautiful, interesting, and uncommon places where Americans voted. Gen Z photographers also captured first-time voters around the country ahead of the election, and they shared their reasons for voting.

Need a break from politics? We spoke with a photographer and an astronaut who teamed up to bring you a book that looks at 20 years of the International Space Station, and were soothed by a glance at life among the caretakers of Britain's small islands. And we looked at Antwaun Sargent's Just Pictures, which runs for two more weeks in St. Louis.

Don't forget to sign up for our photo newsletter, JPG. This week, we speak with Rashod Taylor about his project My America.

