8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 7, 2020, at 10:34 a.m. ET

What images did we turn to this week for information or hope or to soothe our election-addled brains? In this week's collection of photo stories, we start with historical images of people anxiously awaiting election results, followed by a series on some of the most moving images from Election Day before it became Election Week. After that, check out photographer Lauren Justice's portraits, illuminating how incredibly divided Wisconsin really was going into voting on Nov. 3. Then, we scoured the web for the most beautiful, interesting, and uncommon places where Americans voted. Gen Z photographers also captured first-time voters around the country ahead of the election, and they shared their reasons for voting.

Need a break from politics? We spoke with a photographer and an astronaut who teamed up to bring you a book that looks at 20 years of the International Space Station, and were soothed by a glance at life among the caretakers of Britain's small islands. And we looked at Antwaun Sargent's Just Pictures, which runs for two more weeks in St. Louis.

Don't forget to sign up for our photo newsletter, JPG. This week, we speak with Rashod Taylor about his project My America.

"This Isn't The First Time People Have Anxiously Waited For Election Returns" — BuzzFeed News

A man in a suit holds both hands up to his temples, surrounded by paper-covered walls filled with numbers describing election results
Brian Vander Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

"Antwaun Sargent Continues to Champion Black Photographers — This Time in 'Just Pictures'" — CNN

A side profile of a Black woman with great hair looks to the right against an orange background
Adrian Phillips via The New Black Vanguard / Via aperture.org

"A Moving Portrait Series Shows How Divided Wisconsin Really Is" — BuzzFeed News

two photographs side by side, one with a woman in a vest in a field and the other with a young woman with braids and jewelry in front of a tree
Lauren Justice for BuzzFeed News

"Here Are The Most Powerful Photos From Election Day" — BuzzFeed News

A Black man in a blue hoodie wears a face mask that says &quot;Vote&quot;
Caitlin Ochs / Reuters

Andre Wilson waits in line to vote at a community center in New York, Nov. 3.

"Gen Z Photographers Capture the Joy and Anxiety of First-Time Voters" — Vogue

Rodney Evans via Vogue

"The Weirdest And Coolest Polling Places Where America Voted" — BuzzFeed News

A man wearing a face mask stands behind a ballot booth at a polling place inside a laundromat
Daniel Acker / Reuters

"If You Were To Leave Earth Right Now, This Is Where You Would Live" — BuzzFeed News

A view of Earth from the International Space Station
Paolo Nespoli and Roland Miller

"A Glance at Daily Life Among the Caretakers of Britain's Small Islands" — the New York Times

A lighthouse is visible in the distance; in the foreground, a home on an island
Alex Ingram via The New York Times



