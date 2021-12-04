 Skip To Content
6 Photo Stories To Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on December 4, 2021, at 11:14 a.m. ET

It's official: We're in holiday mode. JSTOR looked back at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in historical photos, and we looked at menorahs made of chocolate, Legos, ice, and more for our photo roundup of creative and beautiful menorahs for Hanukkah.

Gabriela Bhaskar followed one high school student's senior year throughout the pandemic, and we spoke with Tyrell Hampton about how he became New York's most popular party photographer and his new show, Go Home. For the end of the year, we looked back at our favorite photo books, and Reuters shared the story behind some of their most impactful photographs of the year.

"This New York Party Photographer Is Living His Best Life" — BuzzFeed News

A woman in a fur coat laughing and smoking a cigarette
Tyrell Hampton

"Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: A History in Pictures" — JSTOR

A large ballon at the macy&#x27;s thanksgiving day parade
JSTOR

"Beautiful And Creative Menorahs From Around The World In Celebration Of Hanukkah" — BuzzFeed News

Two people dancing in front of a large menorah
Yuki Iwamura / AFP via Getty Images

"How One N.Y.C. Teen Navigated the Pandemic and Made It to Her Senior Year" — The New York Times

a girl lays on the ground looking at an ipad screen while her sister lays on the couch behind her
Gabriela Bhaskar/The New York Times

"Here Are 24 Photo Books That Brought Us Meaning And Joy In 2021" — BuzzFeed News

A man holds a woman, both of their heads are turned away from the camera
Rahim Fortune, via Loose Joints

"A Picture and its Story 2021: Part Two" — Reuters

A kitchen with a curtain pulled back, witch a fire raging in the view through the window
Jon Nazca / Reuters


