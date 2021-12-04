6 Photo Stories To Challenge Your View Of The World

It's official: We're in holiday mode. JSTOR looked back at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in historical photos, and we looked at menorahs made of chocolate, Legos, ice, and more for our photo roundup of creative and beautiful menorahs for Hanukkah.

Gabriela Bhaskar followed one high school student's senior year throughout the pandemic, and we spoke with Tyrell Hampton about how he became New York's most popular party photographer and his new show, Go Home. For the end of the year, we looked back at our favorite photo books, and Reuters shared the story behind some of their most impactful photographs of the year.



For more photo stories and exclusive interviews, sign up for our photo newsletter, JPG.