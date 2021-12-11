9 Photo Stories To Challenge Your View Of The World
Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.
One of the best things about looking around the internet this week is that all of the amazing photo stories took my mind off the Sex and the City reboot. Priceless! We were thrilled to talk with Isla P. Gordon and Ashley Kaye on how their photography and marriage changed during the pandemic. We also could not get enough of Dolly Faibyshev's photographs of the Yeezy jacket out in the world. On the West Coast, Gabrielle Lurie has heartbreaking photos of a mother who travels to San Francisco after losing one child to try to get her remaining daughter to get help for her fentanyl addiction.
We also loved the photographs from the winners of the LensCulture black and white image contest, and National Geographic's 2021 round up of the year in pictures. It was the anniversary of both the attack on Pearl Harbor and John Lennon's death, and so we took a look back at photos of each. Finally, photographer Yara Nardi documented an Italian teen with no hands finding freedom in acrobatic pole dancing.
"Feeling Rich in the Yeezy Gap Jacket" — The New York Times
"She Set Out to Save Her Daughter From Fentanyl. She Had No Idea What She Would Face on the Streets of San Francisco" — San Francisco Chronicle
"Black & White Photograph Award Winners 2021" — Lens Culture
"2021: Year in Pictures" — National Geographic
"Meet the Italian Teen With One Leg and No Hands Finding Freedom in Acrobatic Pole Dancing" — Reuters
"Argentina recorded more than 250 femicides in 2020, one every 35 hours" — The Washington Post
-
