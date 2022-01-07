 Skip To Content
8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Pia Peterson

Posted on January 7, 2022, at 1:11 p.m. ET

It's the first week of the year, and it already feels like it's been a month. For the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, the Bronx Documentary Center has an exhibition this month that looks back on the events leading up to and on that day. For HuffPost, Christopher Mathias and Octavio Jones look at what it's been like living in Brevard County, Florida, the county that's become a breeding ground for Capitol rioters. Luke Sharrett photographed the beauty and harsh reality of a Kentucky tobacco harvest.

As we wrapped up 2021, we looked back on celebrities we lost in 2021, and we asked some of our favorite photographers to share their New Year's photo resolutions. Wedding photographer Michael Cassara spoke to the Washington Post about his wild year. Kalen Goodluck photographed an intergenerational group of Pueblo women leading the way on water policy along the Middle Rio Grande Valley. And we talked to Leah Frances about her photographs of American diners.

"This Photo Exhibition Looks Back at What Really Happened On Jan. 6" — BuzzFeed News

A man in a suit and a flag mask at the capitol riot with people and smoke all around him
Victor J. Blue, via The Bronx Documentary Center

"The Searing Beauty, and Harsh Reality, of a Kentucky Tobacco Harvest" — the New York Times

a man with a tool in a tobacco field leans over with his face obscured
Luke Sharrett

"Some of Our Favorite Photographers Shared Their New Year's Resolutions With Us" — BuzzFeed News

two photographs of people next to each other, one holding a ladder and a cooler and one holding a portrait
Adam Perez

"Indigenous feminism flows through the fight for water rights on the Rio Grande" — High Country News

A woman under a bridge by a river
Kalen Goodluck/High Country News

"The ‘Craziest Wedding Year of All Time’: A Photographer’s Overbooked, Overwhelming 2021" — the Washington Post

a wedding photographer with two cameras kneels down to take a picture surrounded by guests
Michael Cassara

"A Look Back at the Celebrities Who Died in 2021" — BuzzFeed News

Michael K Williams in a turtleneck on a plain background
Larry Busacca / Getty Images

"These Photos of America’s Best Diners Are Americana Without the Nostalgia" — BuzzFeed News

A diner car with a bottle of mustard and two glasses of water on the table
Leah Frances

"Living in the Florida County That Became a Breeding Ground for Capitol Rioters" — HuffPost

A man with a walker and a bunch of signs for trump and blue lives matter near a tent
Octavio Jones for HuffPost




