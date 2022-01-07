8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

It's the first week of the year, and it already feels like it's been a month. For the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, the Bronx Documentary Center has an exhibition this month that looks back on the events leading up to and on that day. For HuffPost, Christopher Mathias and Octavio Jones look at what it's been like living in Brevard County, Florida, the county that's become a breeding ground for Capitol rioters. Luke Sharrett photographed the beauty and harsh reality of a Kentucky tobacco harvest.

As we wrapped up 2021, we looked back on celebrities we lost in 2021, and we asked some of our favorite photographers to share their New Year's photo resolutions. Wedding photographer Michael Cassara spoke to the Washington Post about his wild year. Kalen Goodluck photographed an intergenerational group of Pueblo women leading the way on water policy along the Middle Rio Grande Valley. And we talked to Leah Frances about her photographs of American diners.