11 Photo Stories On Black History That Will Challenge Your View Of The World
We teamed up with Feature Shoot to find some of our favorite photo stories on Black history.
It's a long weekend for much of America, and what could be better than settling in with some excellent photo stories? We are happy to partner with Feature Shoot for this special edition of our roundup. Its archive is truly impressive, and we're pleased to present some of our favorites around Black history in particular. This list has everything, from the classic greats (Gordon Parks! Roy DeCarava!) to the more modern darlings (Carrie Mae Weems! Naima Green!). It explores themes around family, identity, and diaspora, and will almost certainly leave you with a profound respect for the range of photographic work.
-
Pia Peterson is a photo editor at BuzzFeed News, and is based in Brooklyn.
Contact Pia Peterson at pia.peterson@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Kate Bubacz is the Photo Director for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Kate Bubacz at kate.bubacz@buzzfeed.com.