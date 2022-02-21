 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

11 Photo Stories On Black History That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

11 Photo Stories On Black History That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

We teamed up with Feature Shoot to find some of our favorite photo stories on Black history.

By Pia Peterson and Kate Bubacz

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor Picture of Kate Bubacz Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Photo Director

Posted on February 21, 2022, at 11:04 a.m. ET

It's a long weekend for much of America, and what could be better than settling in with some excellent photo stories? We are happy to partner with Feature Shoot for this special edition of our roundup. Its archive is truly impressive, and we're pleased to present some of our favorites around Black history in particular. This list has everything, from the classic greats (Gordon Parks! Roy DeCarava!) to the more modern darlings (Carrie Mae Weems! Naima Green!). It explores themes around family, identity, and diaspora, and will almost certainly leave you with a profound respect for the range of photographic work.


"50 Years Later, The Courage of Gordon Parks"

The Gordon Parks Foundation

"Celebrating 'The Sweet Flypaper of Life' in Roy DeCarava’s Centennial Year"

Roy Decarava

"Celebrating the Powerful Legacy of Black-Owned Publishing"

Delfino Sisto Legnani and Marco Cappelletti

"‘Adam & Eve’ Is a Tribute to the People of the African Diaspora"

Ceres Henry

"Radiant Girls of the African Diaspora, Adorned in Crowns, Lace, and Pearls"

Tokie Rome-Taylor

"A Look at Black Gun Ownership in the 21st Century"

Christian K. Lee

"Celebrating Joy and Resistance Across the African Diaspora"

Adrienne Waheed

"Zine Celebrates African American Masculine Women In The LGBTQ Community"

Lindsay Perryman

"A Glimpse into the Life of a Black Trans Advocate"

Leon Cato

"Carrie Mae Weems Presents a Visual Symphony in Five Parts"

Carrie Mae Weems

"These Photos Celebrate Queer Communities for People of Color"

Naima Green




A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.