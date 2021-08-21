7 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This week, we watched in horror as Kabul fell to the Taliban following the withdrawal of US troops. Thousands of Afghans crowded the airport, desperate to leave the country. We also kept our eyes trained on Haiti, where people are dealing with back-to-back natural disasters only weeks after their president was assassinated.

It's been a difficult week, but there has also been joy. Flo Ngala photographed the resilience of New York's Black homeowners, and four Los Angeles photographers looked at parenthood and parenting in its fluidity.

Hoda Afshar's new book looks at the beauty of a windswept Iran, and Jeano Edwards returns to Jamaica — the home he left when he was 16 — to look at the country through a new lens. The PH Museum's mobile phone photography contest proves that you don't need a fancy camera to take a good photo — just a sense of good light.

