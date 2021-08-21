 Skip To Content
7 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on August 21, 2021, at 1:46 p.m. ET

This week, we watched in horror as Kabul fell to the Taliban following the withdrawal of US troops. Thousands of Afghans crowded the airport, desperate to leave the country. We also kept our eyes trained on Haiti, where people are dealing with back-to-back natural disasters only weeks after their president was assassinated.

It's been a difficult week, but there has also been joy. Flo Ngala photographed the resilience of New York's Black homeowners, and four Los Angeles photographers looked at parenthood and parenting in its fluidity.

Hoda Afshar's new book looks at the beauty of a windswept Iran, and Jeano Edwards returns to Jamaica — the home he left when he was 16 — to look at the country through a new lens. The PH Museum's mobile phone photography contest proves that you don't need a fancy camera to take a good photo — just a sense of good light.

"This Is What The Fall Of Kabul To The Taliban Looks Like" — BuzzFeed News

Afghan people climb atop a plane as they wait at the airport in Kabul
Wakil Kohsar / AFP via Getty Images

"Jeano Edwards returns home to shoot a different side to Jamaica" — i-D

A young woman leans against a counter with bottles of liquor lining the shelf behind her
Jeano Edwards

"These Photos Of Haiti Show The Pain And Turmoil From Back-To-Back Natural Disasters" — BuzzFeed News

Residents of Haiti wade through a flooded road
Matias Delacroix / AP

"What does parenting look like? These four L.A. photographers capture its fluidity" — The Los Angeles Times

Four people, apparently naked, leaning on each other with their torsos on a plywood table
Fabian Guerrero / For The Los Angeles Times

"The Resilience of New York’s Black Homeowners" — The New York Times

From left, a husband and wife and their three daughters in their stairwell in Brooklyn
Flo Ngala for The New York Times

"These Gorgeous Photos Prove That Sometimes The Best Camera Is Your Phone" — BuzzFeed News

A smiling girl holding flowers hugs a doctor in scrubs through plastic
Mithai Afrige Chowdhury

"Uncanny Images of Iran’s Windswept Coasts" — Hyperallergic

A red dusty dirt road with scraggly trees in the background
Hoda Afshar, from Speak The Wind (MACK, 2021)


