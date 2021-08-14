8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This week, we continue to feel the ever-present effects of climate change. Whether it's a 100-degree heat index in your city or the wildfires raging in Greece and California, our new normal is impossible to ignore. We took a look at the impact that fires are having around the globe. Now that the Olympics have wrapped up in Tokyo, some photographers look back at their favorite images from the 2020 Games. Photographer Lanna Apisukh spent years documenting the cool girl skateboarding culture, and her pictures will make you want to go out and learn to ollie.

In China, a group of elephants migrating hundreds of miles has captured hearts and imaginations, and Welsh photographer Claire Thomas shared images and her love for horses in photographs from her time working on a dude ranch in Wyoming. Buck Ellison photographed what old money looks like and who pays for it, as seen in the New Yorker. Jake Michaels traveled to Belize to photograph a Mennonite community there that seems frozen in time.

