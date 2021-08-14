 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on August 14, 2021, at 11:06 a.m. ET

This week, we continue to feel the ever-present effects of climate change. Whether it's a 100-degree heat index in your city or the wildfires raging in Greece and California, our new normal is impossible to ignore. We took a look at the impact that fires are having around the globe. Now that the Olympics have wrapped up in Tokyo, some photographers look back at their favorite images from the 2020 Games. Photographer Lanna Apisukh spent years documenting the cool girl skateboarding culture, and her pictures will make you want to go out and learn to ollie.

In China, a group of elephants migrating hundreds of miles has captured hearts and imaginations, and Welsh photographer Claire Thomas shared images and her love for horses in photographs from her time working on a dude ranch in Wyoming. Buck Ellison photographed what old money looks like and who pays for it, as seen in the New Yorker. Jake Michaels traveled to Belize to photograph a Mennonite community there that seems frozen in time.

For more photo stories from around the internet, sign up for our newsletter below.

"The Journey Of This Wild Elephant Herd Has Captured China's Heart" — BuzzFeed News

Vcg / VCG via Getty Images

"What Old Money Looks Like In America, And Who Pays For It" — The New Yorker

Courtesy Buck Ellison

"These Photos Show The Immense Scale Of The Wildfires Ravaging Greece" — BuzzFeed News

Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP via Getty Images

"Meet Belize's Secluded Mennonites, A Community Frozen In Time" — CNN

A young Mennonite boy holds his hand in front of his face, wearing overalls and a white collared shirt
Jake Michaels, courtesy of Setanta Books

"These Photos Perfectly Capture Just How Cool Skateboarders Are" — BuzzFeed News

A young girl in a cow print shirt holding a skateboard in front of a painted brick wall
Lanna Apisukh

"Our Photographers’ Favorite Olympic Images"— The New York Times

Tokyo&#x27;s new National Stadium, as seen from the observation level of a nearby skyscraper with people reflected so that they appear on the skyline
Hiroko Masuike / The New York Times

"Our Roundup of July’s Photography Competition Winners" — Feature Shoot

The photographer&#x27;s mother lying down in the backyard, photographed from above
Prarthna Singh

"Scenes From a Dude Ranch on the High Plains" — The New York Times

Four people on horseback on a ridge under a cloudy sky, with a dead tree to their right
Claire Thomas

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT