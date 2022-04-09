8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This week, we're hoping that these April showers will pay off next month. We looked back on the best years of Freaknik — Atlanta's famous street party — for some warm weather inspiration, and examined the link between Washington, DC's cherry trees and the infamous cherry blossom season in Japan. Francis Kokoroko looked at the skate girls of Ghana, and Vogue analyzed some of the best White House weddings ahead of Naomi Biden's announcement that her presidential grandparents will host her wedding there in November.

Joe Webb's dystopian collages hold a surprisingly simple secret, and Adam Powell photographed the back-from-the-dead Kim's Video for The New York Times. In Ukraine, James Nachtwey photographed the atrocities in Bucha for The New Yorker, and Aperture looked back at decades of dissident Ukrainian photography.

For more photo stories from around the internet, sign up for our newsletter.