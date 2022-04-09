8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By
Pia Peterson
by Pia Peterson

BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

This week, we're hoping that these April showers will pay off next month. We looked back on the best years of Freaknik — Atlanta's famous street party — for some warm weather inspiration, and examined the link between Washington, DC's cherry trees and the infamous cherry blossom season in Japan. Francis Kokoroko looked at the skate girls of Ghana, and Vogue analyzed some of the best White House weddings ahead of Naomi Biden's announcement that her presidential grandparents will host her wedding there in November.

Joe Webb's dystopian collages hold a surprisingly simple secret, and Adam Powell photographed the back-from-the-dead Kim's Video for The New York Times. In Ukraine, James Nachtwey photographed the atrocities in Bucha for The New Yorker, and Aperture looked back at decades of dissident Ukrainian photography.

For more photo stories from around the internet, sign up for our newsletter.

"There's No Party Like Freaknik: Photos Of Atlanta's Favorite Street Party" — BuzzFeed News

Jean Shifrin /Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

"The Grandest White House Weddings in History" — Vogue

Bettmann Archive, via Getty Images

"It's Cherry Blossom Season And The Photos Are Gorgeous" — BuzzFeed News

Paul Morigi / Getty Images

"Collecting Bodies in Bucha" — The New Yorker

Photograph by James Nachtwey for The New Yorker

"Meet the Ghanaian 'Skate Gal' Inspiring Girls to Ride" — Reuters

Francis Kokoroko / Reuters

"The Dissident Photographers of Ukraine" — Aperture

Oleg Maliovany, Fresco, 1973–74. Courtesy the artist

"‘A 1950s idea of the future that went wrong’: Joe Webb’s dystopian collages – in pictures" — The Guardian

Joe Webb, via Setanta Books

"Kim’s Video Is Back. What Even Is a Video Store in 2022?" — The New York Times

Adam Powell for The New York Times


FINCEN FILES

THE INVESTIGATION THAT CHANGED THE BANKING INDUSTRY

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

READ NOW