9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This week, we listened and read about visibility and belonging. After continued racist attacks on Asian Americans have shocked and saddened many in the United States, we highlighted Diana Albrecht’s work speaking with and photographing Korean adoptees, many of whom were raised in white families. March 31 was International Trans Day of Visibility, and Salgu Wissmath photographed members of the trans and nonbinary community for the Cut. And Arahi Fletcher, a senior at NYU, wrote a compelling essay on why we need more women working in hip-hop photography.

We also loved photo stories about how the vaccine rollout looks in different countries, an honest portrayal of war in America in Peter van Agtmael’s new book, and a look at the reality of war for children in Syria. Will Burrard-Lucas spent years trying to track down an elusive black panther in Kenya, and Michal Chelbin looks at children in uniform all over the world in her book How to Dance the Waltz. We have been lucky enough to speak with the Museum of Modern Art’s Clément Chéroux before, and Aperture interviewed him as he becomes its new chief curator of photography, after the departure of Sarah Meister.

