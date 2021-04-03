 Skip To Content
9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on April 3, 2021, at 9:28 a.m. ET

This week, we listened and read about visibility and belonging. After continued racist attacks on Asian Americans have shocked and saddened many in the United States, we highlighted Diana Albrecht’s work speaking with and photographing Korean adoptees, many of whom were raised in white families. March 31 was International Trans Day of Visibility, and Salgu Wissmath photographed members of the trans and nonbinary community for the Cut. And Arahi Fletcher, a senior at NYU, wrote a compelling essay on why we need more women working in hip-hop photography.

We also loved photo stories about how the vaccine rollout looks in different countries, an honest portrayal of war in America in Peter van Agtmael’s new book, and a look at the reality of war for children in Syria. Will Burrard-Lucas spent years trying to track down an elusive black panther in Kenya, and Michal Chelbin looks at children in uniform all over the world in her book How to Dance the Waltz. We have been lucky enough to speak with the Museum of Modern Art’s Clément Chéroux before, and Aperture interviewed him as he becomes its new chief curator of photography, after the departure of Sarah Meister.

For more photography from around the internet and exclusive interviews, sign up for our newsletter below.


Beautiful Portraits Show How Adoption Influences Asian American Identity” —BuzzFeed News

A young woman lies across three stools and looks at the camera
Diana Albrecht

Photos: The Great Vaccination Campaign” —The Atlantic

An older Turkish woman sits on the floor of her home as two nurses in haz mat gear administer the vaccine
Chris Mcgrath / Getty Images

Why We Need More Women in Hip-Hop Photography” —Kulture Hub

Janette Beckman

“Sorry For The War” Is An Honest And Brutal Portrayal Of America” —BuzzFeed News

A man in Marine uniform with a black eye looks past the camera
Peter van Agtmael / Magnum

What Is the Future of Photography at MoMA?” —Aperture

Aïda Muluneh / The Museum of Modern Art

Blowing Bubbles And Running From Bombs: The Reality Of War For The Children Of Syria” —NPR

A Syrian girl blows bubbles next to a weathered building
Bassam Khabieh / Reuters

A Photographer’s Pursuit of the Elusive Black Panther” — Atlas Obscura

Will Burrard-Lucas

Adolescent Extremes: Michal Chelbin’s Photographs of Students in Uniform” —AnOther Magazine

Michal Chelbin

"Gender Dysphoria, Gender Euphoria Portraits by — and for — the trans and nonbinary community" — The Cut

Salgu Wissmath







