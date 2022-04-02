8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This week, we looked back — way back — at vintage photos of spring break for the MTV generation that are pretty much guaranteed to make you feel old. We also loved Dee Dwyer's photographs of Gen Z youth in the Washington, DC area as they join conversations centered on what support they need from the city during difficult times. Fotografiska's show on nudes has work by 30 female photographers reconsidering the gaze on the naked female form, and Aperture looked at dissident Ukrainian photographers.

I know we've all moved on from The Slap, but earlier this week, we looked at three decades of Will and Jada's relationship. National Geographic documented the retrieval of Masha the bear from Ukraine, High Country News looked at Jennie Ross Cobb, the first-known female Native American photographer, and Alex ten Napel takes glamorous photos of chickens. For more photo stories from around the internet, sign up for our newsletter.