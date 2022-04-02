8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

This week, we looked back — way back — at vintage photos of spring break for the MTV generation that are pretty much guaranteed to make you feel old. We also loved Dee Dwyer's photographs of Gen Z youth in the Washington, DC area as they join conversations centered on what support they need from the city during difficult times. Fotografiska's show on nudes has work by 30 female photographers reconsidering the gaze on the naked female form, and Aperture looked at dissident Ukrainian photographers.

I know we've all moved on from The Slap, but earlier this week, we looked at three decades of Will and Jada's relationship. National Geographic documented the retrieval of Masha the bear from Ukraine, High Country News looked at Jennie Ross Cobb, the first-known female Native American photographer, and Alex ten Napel takes glamorous photos of chickens. For more photo stories from around the internet, sign up for our newsletter.

"These Almost Vintage Photos Of Spring Breakers Will Make You Feel Drunk" — BuzzFeed News

Jim Tiller / ASSOCIATED PRESS

"These 30 Women Photographers Look At Nudes In A Fresh New Way" — BuzzFeed News

Denisse Ariana Pérez

"Voices Of Wards 7 And 8, Youth Edition: ‘Some Adults Won’t Just Believe In Us’" — DCist

Photography by Dee Dwyer for DCist/WAMU, with Jenny Gathright

"Take A Look Back At Three Decades Of Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith’s Relationship" — BuzzFeed News

Jason Laveris / FilmMagic, via Getty Images

"Images from the first-known Native American female photographer" — High Country News

Jennie Ross Cobb

"The Dissident Photographers of Ukraine" — Aperture

Oleg Maliovany, Fresco, 1973–74. Courtesy the artist

"Inside the Heroic Effort to Rescue Masha the Bear From Ukraine" — National Geographic

Jasper Doest / National Geographic



