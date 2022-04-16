6 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By
Pia Peterson
BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Happy Easter weekend to all those who celebrate! We are finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel of a long, dark winter. This weekend, New Yorkers will celebrate with the traditional Easter parade down Fifth Avenue. We had the pleasure of speaking with Alec Soth about 10 images that influenced his life and career as a photographer. We also talked to Maggie Shannon about her work with doulas across the US and the challenges they face as more people turn to home births.

In Ukraine, photographers continue to document the horrors of the war with Russia. Daniel Berehulak photographed Bucha for the New York Times, and Nariman El-Mofty photographed a group of nuns in Ukraine who are welcoming refugees into their monastery. For more photos from around the internet, sign up at the link below for our newsletter.

"Nobody Celebrates Easter Like the New York City Easter Parade" — BuzzFeed News

Two people with extravagant, tall Easter hats, one honoring a former cardinal, the other wearing a bright hat adorned with yellow chicks and plastic eggs
David Lefranc / Gamma-Rapho, via Getty Images

"Bucha’s Month of Terror" — The New York Times

An older woman mourns her son at a grave site
Daniel Berehulak/The New York Times

"10 Images That Inspired Photographer Alec Soth Throughout His Career" — BuzzFeed News

pancakes a melon coffee and juice at a restaurant
Stephen Shore, courtesy 303 Gallery, New York

"Ukrainian Nuns Open Their Monastery Doors to the Displaced" — Associated Press

Nuns with their heads bowed stand around a long dining table
Nariman El-Mofty / AP

"These Photos Show What It's Like to Give Birth at Home" — BuzzFeed News

A woman is consoled in a birth tub by a midwife
Maggie Shannon

"The Future of Forests" — National Geographic

A tall tree standing above the greenery in the foreground, with forests in the background
Garth Lenz/National Geographic


