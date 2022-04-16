6 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Happy Easter weekend to all those who celebrate! We are finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel of a long, dark winter. This weekend, New Yorkers will celebrate with the traditional Easter parade down Fifth Avenue. We had the pleasure of speaking with Alec Soth about 10 images that influenced his life and career as a photographer. We also talked to Maggie Shannon about her work with doulas across the US and the challenges they face as more people turn to home births.

In Ukraine, photographers continue to document the horrors of the war with Russia. Daniel Berehulak photographed Bucha for the New York Times, and Nariman El-Mofty photographed a group of nuns in Ukraine who are welcoming refugees into their monastery. For more photos from around the internet, sign up at the link below for our newsletter.