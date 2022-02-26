 Skip To Content
9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on February 26, 2022, at 11:26 a.m. ET

This week, people all over the world watched in disbelief as Russia invaded Ukraine. We looked at what Ukrainians are facing right now in photos, and also how people are protesting the Russian invasion around the world. As February comes to a close, we're continuing to celebrate Black History Month with photographs that will make you reconsider the Black Panthers, and a collaboration with Feature Shoot looking at some of their best photo stories of Black culture. The fashion photographer Micaiah Carter turned his lens toward his family with beautiful results.

Steven Molina Contreras also photographed his family in Aperture this week, spread across El Salvador and the United States. Petra Collins and "Euphoria" star Alexa Demie teamed up for a fantastical photo book, Fairy Tales. National Geographic looks back at 150 years of Yellowstone, and photographer Edgard Garrido looked at families in Mexico who live where it never goes dark, underneath the gas flares.

"Photos Show What Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Looks Like Right Now" — BuzzFeed News

Emilio Morenatti / AP

"Fairy Tales: Petra Collins and Alexa Demie’s Darkly Fantastical Photo Book" — AnOther

Petra Collins

"Looking At The Legacy Of The Black Panthers Through Photos" — BuzzFeed News

Kwame Brathwaite, courtesy of The School

"A Young Photographer’s Intimate Chronicle of Family in El Salvador and the United States" — Aperture

Steven Molina Contreras, Mujeres Celestiales (Celestial women), United States, 2021, courtesy of Aperture

"Photos Show How People Around The World Are Responding To Russia Invading Ukraine" — BuzzFeed News

Caitlin Ochs / Reuters

"Never Dark for Families Under the Red Glow of Mexico's Gas Flares" — Reuters

Edgard Garrido / Reuters

"A Fashion Photographer Turned His Camera Toward His Family, And The Photos Are Stunning" — BuzzFeed News

Micaiah Carter

"See 150 years of Yellowstone in these iconic Nat Geo images" — National Geographic

Sam Abell

"11 Photo Stories On Black History That Will Challenge Your View Of The World" — BuzzFeed News

Adrienne Waheed




