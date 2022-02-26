9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This week, people all over the world watched in disbelief as Russia invaded Ukraine. We looked at what Ukrainians are facing right now in photos, and also how people are protesting the Russian invasion around the world. As February comes to a close, we're continuing to celebrate Black History Month with photographs that will make you reconsider the Black Panthers, and a collaboration with Feature Shoot looking at some of their best photo stories of Black culture. The fashion photographer Micaiah Carter turned his lens toward his family with beautiful results.

Steven Molina Contreras also photographed his family in Aperture this week, spread across El Salvador and the United States. Petra Collins and "Euphoria" star Alexa Demie teamed up for a fantastical photo book, Fairy Tales. National Geographic looks back at 150 years of Yellowstone, and photographer Edgard Garrido looked at families in Mexico who live where it never goes dark, underneath the gas flares.

For more photo stories, sign up for our newsletter.