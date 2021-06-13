 Skip To Content
Here's Five Great Photo Print Sales Happening Now

Bare walls? We have the post for you.

By Pia Peterson

Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on June 13, 2021, at 1:11 p.m. ET


Pictures for Purpose — on sale until June 25 to highlight the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration

A group of acrobats stand on each other in the desert
Rob Woodward

Creative Seva, an ogoong sale to benefit those impacted by India's COVID-19 crisis.

A grasshopper holding on to a flower upside down
Ben Toms, via Creative Seva

Fotos Que Alimentan, 54 photographers are helping to feed children in Venezuela

A group of kids jump off a dock while more kids watch
Eva Uzcategui

The Newswomens Club of New York Photo Auction on sale until June 15 to support women in journalism

A man stands looking at a giant tree
Gabriela Bhaskar

Diversify Photo x St. Vincent and The Grenadines Volcano Relief Sale on sale until June 21 to benefit relief efforts across the island

Two hands covered in sand
Gabriella N. Baez




