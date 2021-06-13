Here's Five Great Photo Print Sales Happening Now
Bare walls? We have the post for you.
Pictures for Purpose — on sale until June 25 to highlight the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration
Creative Seva, an ogoong sale to benefit those impacted by India's COVID-19 crisis.
Fotos Que Alimentan, 54 photographers are helping to feed children in Venezuela
The Newswomens Club of New York Photo Auction on sale until June 15 to support women in journalism
Diversify Photo x St. Vincent and The Grenadines Volcano Relief Sale on sale until June 21 to benefit relief efforts across the island
Pia Peterson is a photo editor at BuzzFeed News, and is based in Brooklyn.
Contact Pia Peterson at pia.peterson@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.