Inspiring Vintage Photos Of The New York Marathon To Mark Its 50th Year
We look back at some amazing historical photos of the best of the marathon from the very first race in 1970.
The 50th New York City Marathon is Sunday. Starting in Staten Island and finishing in Central Park, the marathon didn't occur last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The very first New York City marathon was in September 1970, and consisted of multiple loops of Central Park. We collected vintage images from the event from 1970 through the 1980s that show off the cityscape, fall in New York, and the runners themselves.
