Inspiring Vintage Photos Of The New York Marathon To Mark Its 50th Year

We look back at some amazing historical photos of the best of the marathon from the very first race in 1970.

The 50th New York City Marathon is Sunday. Starting in Staten Island and finishing in Central Park, the marathon didn't occur last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The very first New York City marathon was in September 1970, and consisted of multiple loops of Central Park. We collected vintage images from the event from 1970 through the 1980s that show off the cityscape, fall in New York, and the runners themselves.

Associated Press

The start of the 1978 New York City Marathon on the Verrazana-Narrows bridge, 1978.

New York Daily News / NY Daily News via Getty Images

Norman Higgins gets support from the crowd during Central Park Marathon as he nears finish of the first New York City Marathon in 1971.

New York Daily News / NY Daily News via Getty Images

Start or the New York Marathon in Central Park. Due to the number of participants it would be the last time the marathon was raced entirely in the park in 1975.

NY Daily News via Getty Images

NYC Marathon runner Beth Bonner in Central Park during the first NYC Marathon in 1971.

Ray Stubblebine / Associated Press

Juma Ikangaa of Tanzania cross the finish line Nov. 6, 1989 to win the New York Marathon Nov. 6, 1989. Ikangaa broke the course record with a time of 2:08:01. At bottom right is Parks Commissioner Henry Stern.

Dave Pickoff / AP

Entrants in the forthcoming New York City Marathon during a press conference at Central Park, Oct. 19, 1978, New York. From left are Jack Foster of New Zealand, Esa Tikkonen of Finland, Chris Stewart of Great Britain, and Massimo Magnani of Italy.

Tom Middlemiss / AP

Protected spectators give moral support of a wet marathon runner as he crosses the Pulaski Bridge from Brooklyn to Queens during the New York City Marathon, Oct. 23, 1983, New York.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Bob Hall (left), of Belmont, Massachusetts, pushes himself along in his wheelchair as he crosses the Queensboro Bridge into Manhattan during the 26-mile, 385-yard New York City Marathon on Oct. 23, 1977.

Courtesy of: New York Road Runners

Finishers of the 1970 New York City Marathon.

Courtesy of: New York Road Runners

Runners and family at a race in the 1970s.

New York Times Co. / Getty Images

Crowds of runners run across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge at the beginning of the New York City Marathon, New York City, Oct. 21, 1979.

Scott Mcpartland / Getty Images

View of volunteers at a water station placing filled cups on folding tables at the 14 mile marker, on Crescent Street, during the New York City Marathon, Queens, New York, New York, Oct. 26, 1980.

New York Daily News / NY Daily News via Getty Images

Our Park Runneth Over. Winner Norman Higgins makes a big splash after he took trophy. Annual event was sponsored by Road Runners Club and Department of Recreation in 1971.

Alain Nogues / Sygma via Getty Images

11,400 participants from all over the United States and 52 countries took part in the 1978 marathon to run over more than 50 kms from Central Park to Staten Island, traversing the streets of Brooklyn , Harlem, to the foot of the Statue of Liberty. The winner, Bill Rodgers, covered the distance in 2 hours, 2 minutes, and 12 seconds.

Marty Lederhandler / AP

Fred Lebow, president of the New York Roadrunners Club, gazes at a TV monitor in New York Friday, April 25, 1980 that shows the finish line of the New York Marathon at the time Rosie Ruiz claims to have finished the race. Ruiz is not in the picture and her time was invalidated.

Robert Riger / Getty Images

Bill Rodgers of the United States runs during the New York City Marathon on Oct. 21, 1979 in New York, New York.

Don Hogan Charles/The New York Times

Don Hogan Charles/The New York Times

At the first New York City Marathon in 1970, sponsored by the Department of Recreation, NYC, and held in Central Park. Gary Muhrcke, #2 and affiliated with the Millrose Athletic Association, breaking the tape after running the 26.2 mile race in 2 hours and 34 minutes.

David Madison / Getty Images

Runners competing in the New York City Marathon near the finish line in Central Park on Oct. 21, 1979 in New York, New York.

Don Hogan Charles/The New York Times

"Spectators" at the 26.2 mile New York City Marathon in 1970, sponsored by the Department of Recreation, NYC, and held in Central Park.

Jp / AP

Grete Waitz of Norway crosses the finish line after running 26 miles in the New York City Marathon, on Oct. 22, 1978, and posting the fastest time ever for a woman.

Tyrone Dukes/The New York Times

Tom Fleming of Bloomfield, N.J., winning the fourth annual New York City Marathon in Central Park in 1973.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Bill Rodgers, 31-year-old runner from Melrose, Massachusetts, is seen here wearing a crown of laurels he received after winning the New York City Marathon for the fourth time in 1979.

David Madison / Getty Images

Runners recover in Central Park after competing in the New York City Marathon on Oct. 26, 1980 in New York, New York.

David Madison / Getty Images

Pedestrians study the results of the 1980 New York City Marathon posted on a window in New York, New York.


