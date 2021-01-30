 Skip To Content
7 Of The Most Powerful Photo Stories On The Internet This Week

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on January 30, 2021, at 11:12 a.m. ET

It's been a good week for GameStop, but it's been an even better week for photography on the internet. We loved that the New York Times took a look at what gamers are wearing on and off camera. Visualization is important, which is why we explored how a decade of green investment has shaped Iceland's hopes for a carbon neutral future.

Despite the good news, we are in fact still in a pandemic. The Washington Post has a moving series on how hospital chaplains continue to support and comfort patients who are denied visits from their families, and the New Yorker highlights the dying art of mourning, a topic still not discussed enough in modern culture.

A lot of us just want to be DONE with this pandemic, and we're finding hope in the COVID-sniffing dogs seen working around the world, of which the Atlantic has done a nice roundup. If you're also at the point where you watch TV shows and reflexively wince when someone goes outside without a mask, do not miss the Magnum story on department stores for a reminder of what once was. And finally, we look at one photographer's crusade to expose a piece of Puerto Rican folklore that wasn't folklore after all.

This Is What Iceland Looks Like After A Decade Of Green Technology Investment — BuzzFeed News

Simone Tramonte

What Does a Gamer Look Like? — The New York Times

Adam Amengual for The New York Times

As COVID Patients Are Denied Visits From Their Families, These Hospital Chaplains Provide Vital Comfort — The Washington Post

Jae C. Hong / AP

A Greek Photographer’s Ode to the Dying Art of Mourning — The New Yorker

Ioanna Sakellaraki

"The Dogs Trained to Sniff Out Covid" — The Atlantic

Marcelo Hernandez / Getty Images

"The Glamour of the Department Store" — Magnum

Henri Cartier-Bresson / Magnum

This Photographer Is Looking Back At Decades Of Secret Puerto Rican History — BuzzFeed News

Christopher Gregory-Rivera


