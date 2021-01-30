7 Of The Most Powerful Photo Stories On The Internet This Week

It's been a good week for GameStop, but it's been an even better week for photography on the internet. We loved that the New York Times took a look at what gamers are wearing on and off camera. Visualization is important, which is why we explored how a decade of green investment has shaped Iceland's hopes for a carbon neutral future.

Despite the good news, we are in fact still in a pandemic. The Washington Post has a moving series on how hospital chaplains continue to support and comfort patients who are denied visits from their families, and the New Yorker highlights the dying art of mourning, a topic still not discussed enough in modern culture.

A lot of us just want to be DONE with this pandemic, and we're finding hope in the COVID-sniffing dogs seen working around the world, of which the Atlantic has done a nice roundup. If you're also at the point where you watch TV shows and reflexively wince when someone goes outside without a mask, do not miss the Magnum story on department stores for a reminder of what once was. And finally, we look at one photographer's crusade to expose a piece of Puerto Rican folklore that wasn't folklore after all.

