 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Here's How People Have Been Protesting The Death Of Daunte Wright Near Minneapolis

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Here's How People Have Been Protesting The Death Of Daunte Wright Near Minneapolis

For three nights residents of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, have been protesting after a police officer fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on April 14, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. ET

Protests continue in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after a police officer fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop on April 11. The officer, Kim Potter, resigned on Tuesday and was later charged with second-degree manslaughter. The police chief also resigned from his position. The scenes on the streets of Minnesota this week are reminiscent of last summer, when unprecedented demonstrations against racism and police brutality erupted after the killing of George Floyd. The shooting of Wright occurred a few miles away from where Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who used a knee chokehold on Floyd's neck for approximately 9 minutes, is on trial for murder.

The Washington Post / Getty Images

A demonstrator protesting the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright stares at a police officer in riot gear on April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

Imagespace / Sipa USA via AP

State troopers hold batons during protests on April 12, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after the shooting death of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop near Minneapolis.

The protester&#x27;s sweatshirt says &quot;Say his name: Daunte Wright. 4-11-21. He mattered.&quot;
Nicholas Pfosi / Reuters

A person wearing a gas mask holds their hands up as activists confront state troopers, National Guard members, and other law enforcement officers following a march for Daunte Wright, April 13, 2021.

Imagespace / Sipa USA via AP

Protesters and officers clash outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department on April 12, 2021.

Protesters shield themselves with umbrellas as flash-bang grenades go off on the street at their feet
Scott Olson / Getty Images

Demonstrators protesting the shooting death of Daunte Wright face off with police near the Brooklyn Center police station on April 13, 2021.

John Minchillo / AP

Angie Golson, grandmother of Daunte Wright, cries as she speaks during a news conference outside the Hennepin County Government Center, April 13, 2021, in Minneapolis.

Imagesspace / imagesSpace/MediaPunch/MediaPunch/IPx

Protesters demonstrate downtown on the first day of Derek Chauvin's trial in the murder of George Floyd, March 29, 2021, in Minneapolis.

Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

Brandon Williams, nephew of George Floyd, attends a press conference held by Daunte Wright's family outside the Hennepin County Government Center on April 13, 2021, in Minneapolis.

The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Im

Chyna Whitaker (center), mother of Daunte Wright's son, is embraced as she attends a news conference with Wright's family attorney Benjamin Crump and members of George Floyd's family outside the Hennepin County Government Center on April 13, 2021, in Minneapolis.

Kerem Yucel / Getty Images

Protesters hold their phones with the flashlights on as they rally outside the Brooklyn Center police station on April 13, 2021, as they protest the police killing of Daunte Wright.

Leah Millis / Reuters

Brooklyn Center resident Jose Chavez wraps his arms around his daughter Cattleya Chavez, 3, as they listen to speakers during a protest outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

Harrison Hill / Reuters

Visual Black Justice organization members Mari Ansera hugs Emma Luten on April 12, 2021, at the scene where Daunte Wright crashed his vehicle after he was shot and killed by police in Brooklyn Center.

A protester speaks into a megaphone while helping hold a sign that says &quot;during the trial!!?&quot;
Imagespace / Sipa USA via AP

Protesters and police officers clash outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department on April 12, 2021, in Brooklyn Center.

Chris Tuite / Chris Tuite/ImageSPACE /MediaPunch/MediaPunch/IPx

Protesters and police officers clash outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department on April 12, 2021, in Brooklyn Center after the shooting death of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop near Minneapolis.

A protester in a gas mask reacts to being hit, a line of police officers in the background
Kerem Yucel / Getty Images

A demonstrator is hit by a riot projectile outside the Brooklyn Center police station, April 13, 2021.

Leah Millis / Reuters

A police officer releases a chemical irritant at a protester on the other side of the fence of the Brooklyn Center Police Department, April 13, 2021.

Protesters shield themselves with umbrellas
Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

Protesters confront law enforcement outside the Brooklyn Center police headquarters on April 13, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

A large crowd of protesters gathers outside the Brooklyn Center police headquarters on April 13, 2021.

Nicholas Pfosi / Reuters

National Guard members stand in a parking lot watching demonstrators rally in Brooklyn Center, April 13, 2021.

Two people embrace at the site of the vigil
Imagespace / Sipa USA via AP

The family of Daunte Wright, his friends, and community members attend a vigil in his honor on April 12, 2021, in Brooklyn Center at the site he was killed on Monday during a traffic stop near Minneapolis.


A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT