Here's How People Have Been Protesting The Death Of Daunte Wright Near Minneapolis

Protests continue in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after a police officer fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop on April 11. The officer, Kim Potter, resigned on Tuesday and was later charged with second-degree manslaughter. The police chief also resigned from his position. The scenes on the streets of Minnesota this week are reminiscent of last summer, when unprecedented demonstrations against racism and police brutality erupted after the killing of George Floyd. The shooting of Wright occurred a few miles away from where Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who used a knee chokehold on Floyd's neck for approximately 9 minutes, is on trial for murder.