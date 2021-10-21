We Look Back At A Decade Of Kim Kardashian Looking Back At It
After 41 years, over half of them in the public spotlight, Kim Kardashian's birthday is a milestone we can't ignore. Kim has gone from being the butt of jokes to telling them on SNL. She has launched a TV show and a shapewear company and is studying to become a lawyer after helping free two people from prison. Without further ado, we look back at a decade of Kim Kardashian looking back at it.
