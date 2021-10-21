 Skip To Content
We Look Back At A Decade Of Kim Kardashian Looking Back At It

After 41 years, over half of them in the public spotlight, Kim Kardashian's birthday is a milestone we can't ignore.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on October 21, 2021, at 11:47 a.m. ET

After 41 years, over half of them in the public spotlight, Kim Kardashian's birthday is a milestone we can't ignore. Kim has gone from being the butt of jokes to telling them on SNL. She has launched a TV show and a shapewear company and is studying to become a lawyer after helping free two people from prison. Without further ado, we look back at a decade of Kim Kardashian looking back at it.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian on June 3, 2008, at a private address in Beverly Hills, California.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian attends a photo-call promoting Keeping Up with the Kardashians on June 11, 2008, in Monte Carlo.

Gregg Deguire / WireImage

Kim Kardashian in 2006.

Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage

Kim Kardashian in 2007.

Barry Brecheisen

Kim Kardashian in 2007.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian arrives at the debut of Kimora Lee Simmons' KLS Collection on March 23, 2006, in Hollywood, California.

Chad Buchanan / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian on April 12, 2007, in Northridge, California.

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Kim Kardashian during a Lyric Culture launch party and runway show at Avalon in Hollywood.

Jamie Mccarthy

Kim Kardashian.

Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage

Kim Kardashian arrives at the season 2 launch party for Keeping Up with the Kardashians in Hollywood.

Stephen J. Cohen / FilmMagic

Kim Kardashian attends the second annual Derby Spectacular Celebration on May 1, 2009, in Louisville, Kentucky.

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Kim Kardashian arrives at the 16th annual Race to Erase MS on May 8, 2009, in Century City, California.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian arrives at the ninth annual InStyle Summer Soiree on August 12, 2010, in Los Angeles.

Christopher Polk

Kim Kardashian attends the BET Awards on July 1, 2012, in Los Angeles.

George Pimentel / WireImage

Kim Kardashian West attends the Met Gala on May 4, 2015, in New York City.

Gisela Schober / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West at the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2016, in France.

Tara Ziemba / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of The Promise on April 12, 2017, in Hollywood.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West attends the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018, in New York City.

Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

Kim Kardashian West attends opening night of The Cher Show on December 3, 2018, in New York City.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kim Kardashian West attends the Met Gala on May 7, 2018, in New York City.

Mark Sagliocco / WireImage

Kim Kardashian West attends the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards on November 6, 2019, in New York City.

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Kim Kardashian West attends the E! People's Choice Awards on November 10, 2019, in Santa Monica, California.

George Pimentel / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West attends the Vanity Fair Oscars party on February 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills.


