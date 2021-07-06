 Skip To Content
We Asked Five Photographers To Capture Their 4th Of July Experience

“As corny as it may sound, there was a sense of togetherness in the air. ‘We’re back, baby!’”

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on July 6, 2021, at 12:35 p.m. ET

Stella Blackmon for BuzzFeed News

Fireworks on the driveway with family and neighbors in Springfield, Missouri

The 4th of July long weekend can be a time to see family and friends, enjoy a day off, and celebrate with a barbecue and some fireworks.

But for many Americans, celebrating a country that has done so much harm since its inception can feel complicated and even painful. "I don't feel connected to the 4th of July," said photographer Star Montana. "I never understood it as a child in school. Our teachers would try to say it was our founding fathers’ time and our independence, but I would cry every time I would read they killed another indigenous tribe through Manifest Destiny."

This year, BuzzFeed News asked five photographers to document their own experience of the 4th of July.

Cornell Watson, a photographer in Durham, North Carolina, spent the morning listening to “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?," a speech originally given by Frederick Douglass in 1852. "As a Black person, the 4th of July has always brought about complicated feelings, but starting the day with either reading or hearing this speech always helps me keep the celebrations in perspective," said Watson.

Stella Blackmon, a photographer and director originally from Springfield, Missouri, photographed her extended family and friends as everyone settled into spending time outside — a mainstay for the children during the pandemic. "Margot, my cousin, kept saying, 'I'm not sure what I'm going to do when this is all over, this is all I care about," said Blackmon.

Cheryle St. Onge, in Durham, New Hampshire, and her family experienced the dark gray, rainy weather that fell on most of the Northeast on July 4th.

In Brooklyn, Derek Gardner, a photographer and videographer for BuzzFeed News crisscrossed the borough to see how New Yorkers were celebrating. “As corny as it may sound, walking Brooklyn on this year’s 4th, there was a sense of togetherness in the air,” said Gardner. “I don’t even need to say this because I heard it directly from a guy from Williamsburg yelling it over and over: ‘We’re back, baby!’”

For Montana, who grew up in a predominantly Mexican American part of east Los Angeles, this 4th was also different because she was choosing to spend her time with family instead of friends, as her dad was recovering from surgery. "My nephew is getting older and all he cares about is fireworks. I don't think he connects it to freedom or America — none of the kids do," said Montana. "I feel there is so much relief and angst being let out in the Los Angeles sky in the lower economic area; people don't understand us. It's not our independence but just relief and gathering with our loved ones, the ones who have survived."

Derek Gardner/BuzzFeed News

Spectators at the Nathan's hot dog eating contest in Coney Island, Brooklyn, New York.

Derek Gardner/BuzzFeed News

Matching hot dog hats at the hot dog eating contest in Coney Island, Brooklyn, New York.

Derek Gardner/BuzzFeed News

Decked out in American flag gear in Brooklyn, New York

Cornell Watson for BuzzFeed News

In Durham, North Carolina, the photographer's daughter Willa enjoyed getting arm tattoos at the 4th of July event for kids.

Stella Blackmon for BuzzFeed News

Family and neighbors hanging out in Springfield, Missouri.

Derek Gardner/BuzzFeed News

A lifeguard begins his shift on July 4th in Coney Island, Brooklyn.

Cornell Watson for BuzzFeed News

After the kids decorated their wagons and bikes they lined up to do a short parade around the park in Durham, North Carolina.

Stella Blackmon for BuzzFeed News

A girl gets her hair braided in Springfield, Missouri, ahead of the 4th of July celebrations.

Star Montana for BuzzFeed News

The photographer's boyfriend, right, picking lemons in the yard. Right, the photographer's nephew.

Star Montana for BuzzFeed News

The photographer's father behind the grill in their backyard in east Los Angeles.

Stella Blackmon for BuzzFeed News

Flag cake in Springfield, Missouri.

Cheryle St. Onge for BuzzFeed News

Picking blueberries for a pie in Durham, New Hampsire.

Cornell Watson for BuzzFeed News

In Chapel Hill, North Carolina, for dessert the kids had Oreo dirt cups with gummy worms. They ate while trying to keep the dog from joining in on the snack.

Star Montana for BuzzFeed News

Family buying dessert in east Los Angeles.

Stella Blackmon for BuzzFeed News

Tired babies at the neighborhood parade in Springfield, MIssouri.

Cornell Watson for BuzzFeed News

"We spent the evening with my photographer/videographer friends Katrina Hoke (left) and Mark Williams (right)," Watson explained. "We've been talking about getting our kids together for a long time and this weekend was the perfect opportunity. Their kid, Soren, and Willa loved playing together."

Derek Gardner/BuzzFeed News

Buying shaved ice in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

Stella Blackmon for BuzzFeed News

Family and neighbors watch fireworks on the driveway in Springfield.

Derek Gardner/BuzzFeed News

Traffic jams happen due to crowds and illegal fireworks going off in the street in Brooklyn, NY.

Derek Gardner/BuzzFeed News

A car with flames painted on it drives through Brooklyn, NY.

Star Montana for BuzzFeed News

Family watching fireworks explode in the neighborhood in Los Angeles.



