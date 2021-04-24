 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

As The Hubble Telescope Turns 40, See The Magical Photos It Has Brought Back From Space

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

As The Hubble Telescope Turns 40, See The Magical Photos It Has Brought Back From Space

The Hubble Telescope has helped us understand the universe, black holes, and supernovas, as well as bringing us "local" knowledge of the solar system and the Milky Way.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on April 24, 2021, at 2:23 p.m. ET

In 1981, outer space got a lot closer — or at least easier to see— when the Hubble Telescope launched and the Space Telescope Science Institute was founded. For the past four decades, the institute has shared amazing photographs of outer space captured by the telescope, and in the process has explained a little bit more of the universe around us. The Hubble Telescope has helped us understand the age and expansion of the universe, black holes, and supernovas, as well as bringing us "local" knowledge of the solar system and the Milky Way.

These photographs, which seem almost too strange to be true, are some of the most beautiful from the Hubble Telescope. For more photographs from Earth and beyond, sign up for our weekly photo newsletter.

The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

Hubble Space Telescope image of dense clumps & tendrils of interstellar hydrogen which cradle newborn stars at tips, eventually forming stars after evaporation.

Courtesy of NASA

This Hubble image captures Caldwell 78 (or NGC 6541), a globular star cluster roughly 22,000 light-years from Earth. The cluster is bright enough that backyard stargazers in the Southern Hemisphere can easily spot it with binoculars.

Courtesy of NASA

When observers look directly at Caldwell 15 through a small telescope, they typically see only the nebula’s sparkling-white central star. However, by averting one’s gaze, glancing away from the central star, the nebula's bulbous dust clouds come into view. This optical trickery earned this planetary nebula the name the "Blinking Planetary.”

Courtesy of NASA

The Veil Nebula with new processing techniques applied, bringing out fine details of the nebula’s delicate threads and filaments of ionised gas. To create this colorful image, observations taken by Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3 instrument through 5 different filters were used. The Veil Nebula lies around 2100 light-years from Earth in the constellation of Cygnus (The Swan), making it a relatively close neighbor in astronomical terms. Only a small portion of the nebula was captured in this image.

Courtesy of NASA

This image, taken with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, depicts a special class of star-forming nursery known as Free-floating Evaporating Gaseous Globules, or frEGGs for short. When a massive new star starts to shine while still within the cool molecular cloud from which it formed, its energetic radiation can ionise the cloud’s hydrogen and create a large, hot bubble of ionised gas.

The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

Hubble Space Telescope, still in grasp of space shuttle Discovery's remote manipulator system, about to be launched, with earth in the background.

The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

Astronaut Kathryn Thornton working w. equip. associated w. servicing chores on Hubble Space Telescope during a space walk on the 11-day Endeavour mission to service Hubble in 1993.

NASA / Getty Images

In this tightly cropped handout image, the NASA space shuttle Atlantis is seen in silhouette during solar transit, May 12, 2009, from Florida.

NASA / Getty Images

This image of Saturn obtained 14 September, 2003, shows the planet's rings when they were at a maximum tilt of 26 degrees toward Earth. Saturn experiences seasonal tilts away from and towards the Sun, much the same way Earth does. This happens over the course of its 29.5-year orbit. This means that approximately every 30 years, Earth observers can catch their best glimpse of Saturn's South Pole and the southern side of the planet's rings, as illustrated in the photo.

NASA / Getty Images

A view of deepest view of the visible universe ever achieved are seen in a Hubble Telescope composite photograph released March 9, 2004. The Hubble Ultra Deep Field (HUDF) photograph is a composite of a million one-second exposures and reveals galaxies from the time shortly after the big bang. (Photo by NASA/Getty Images)

Courtesy of NASA

Researchers rewind the clock to calculate age and site of Supernova Blast.

Courtesy of NASA

Lying inside our home galaxy, the Milky Way, this Herbig–Haro object is a turbulent birthing ground for new stars in a region known as the Orion B molecular cloud complex, located 1,350 light-years away.

Courtesy of NASA

This Hubble Space Telescope image depicts a small section of the Cygnus supernova blast wave, the result of the "death" of a star 20 times more massive than our Sun 10,000 to 20,000 years ago. Light from this supernova takes around 2,400 years to reach Earth.

Courtesy of NASA

As beautiful as the surrounding space may be, the sparkling galaxy in the foreground of this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope undeniably steals the show. This spotlight-hogging galaxy, seen set against a backdrop of more distant galaxies of all shapes and sizes, is known as PGC 29388. Although it dominates in this image, this galaxy is a small player on the cosmic stage, and is known as a dwarf elliptical galaxy. As the “dwarf” moniker suggests, the galaxy is on the smaller side, and boasts a “mere” 100 million to a few billion stars — a very small number indeed when compared to the Milky Way's population of around 250 to 400 billion stellar residents.

Courtesy of NASA

Hubble was recently retrained on NGC 6302, known as the "Butterfly Nebula," to observe it across a more complete spectrum of light, from near-ultraviolet to near-infrared, helping researchers better understand the mechanics at work in its technicolor "wings" of gas. The observations highlight a new pattern of near-infrared emission from singly ionized iron, which traces an S-shape from lower left to upper right. This iron emission likely traces the central star system’s most recent ejections of gas, which are moving at much faster speeds than the previously expelled mass. The star or stars at its center are responsible for the nebula's appearance. In their death throes, they have cast off layers of gas periodically over the past couple thousand years. The "wings" of NGC 6302 are regions of gas heated to more than 36,000 degrees Fahrenheit that are tearing across space at more than 600,000 miles an hour. NGC 6302 lies between 2,500 and 3,800 light-years away in the constellation Scorpius.

NASA / Getty Images

This mosaic image, one of the largest ever taken by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope of the Crab Nebula, shows six-light-year-wide expanding remnant of a star's supernova explosion as released December 2, 2005. Japanese and Chinese astronomers witnessed this violent event nearly 1,000 years ago in 1054, together with, possibly, Native Americans. The orange filaments are the remains of the star and consist mostly of hydrogen. The rapidly spinning neutron star embedded in the center of the nebula is the dynamo powering the nebula's eerie interior bluish glow. The blue light comes from electrons whirling at nearly the speed of light around magnetic field lines from the neutron star. The neutron star, the crushed ultra-dense core of the exploded star, ejects twin beams of radiation that appear to pulse 30 times a second due to the neutron star's rotation.


A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT