Kyodo / Reuters

Left: A combination photo shows smoke (top) rising in an area in Kesennuma, Miyagi prefecture, northeastern Japan, on March 12, 2011, a day after the earthquake and tsunami disaster, and the same area on Feb. 12, 2021. Right: A tsunami-devastated area (top) in Minamisanriku, Miyagi, northeastern Japan, pictured from a helicopter on March 13, 2011, and a memorial park created in the same area (bottom).