Looking Back On Those We Lost In 2020

This horrible year did give us some good things: Dolly Parton as world savior, two vaccines, all of the cardboard dogs in the audience at the 2020 National Dog Show.

But it also took a lot from us, and in terrifying, previously unfathomable ways.

We lost quite a few people in 2020 to whom we often turned when things are bad and we need cheering up in our own lives, from Alex Trebek of Jeopardy, to Chadwick Boseman of Black Panther.



Here's a look back on just a few of those in the public eye whom we lost this year.