This Is What It's Like To Leave Behind A Life Sentence In Prison And Start Over





In 2016, after California passed laws making more incarcerated people eligible for parole, some people who had faced life in prison suddenly found themselves with a chance at a future outside prison walls.

Pendarvis Harshaw, a podcast host and producer at KQED who grew up in Oakland, partnered with photographer Brandon Tauszik on a visual project, Facing Life, to follow eight people once sentenced to life in prison and their reentry into civilian life in California. In many cases, the people faced a completely different world than the one they left at the time they were incarcerated.

“They are dealing with a workplace lapse, friendship and family lapse, 20- to 40-year technology lapse, from getting a job to a new license at the DMV,” Tauszik told Buzzfeed News. “Everything has changed.”

People released after facing life sentences generally don’t go on to commit other crimes, one report found. “They often didn't expect to have this opportunity, and so they want to relish it and hit the ground running,” Harshaw said.

Harshaw, who said he first considered the intersection between prisons and journalism after working with the newspaper at San Quentin State Prison, has worked in prisons on and off since 2013. California’s state prison system, described by one writer as “the golden gulag,” has long been overcrowded — former governor Arnold Schwarzenegger declared the prison system to be in a state of emergency in 2003. In recent years, legislation has aimed to reduce the incarcerated population by offering parole to more people convicted of nonviolent crimes and people who committed crimes while they were children or young adults. The pandemic, and the risk of catching COVID-19 in crowded facilities, has also resulted in some people being released early.

For Facing Life, Tauszik said they wanted to show what a typical person released from prison might face.

“We reached out to organizations, and they want to share with you the superstar individuals,” Tauszik said. “But we wanted to profile people who had middle-of-the-road stories, just your average experience. Robin had been in the longest, 38 years, in the Central Valley. She was a clear example of mental health issues not being checked from a young age and made some unfortunate choices.”

At its heart, the series is not a prison story. “It's about housing, it's about communities, it's about people being replaced in their jobs by machines,” Harshaw said.

“One thing we're realizing is that it's also a story of sentencing, before we get to how the prisons are overcrowded,” Harshaw added. “Talk about the sentencing beforehand, and even before that — education, redlining. It's a people and society story.”

We’re sharing their project, made with funding from the Pulitzer Center.

