These Photographs Show The Dire Conditions Immigrants Face At The US—Mexico Border

A record number of immigrants, especially children, have been crossing the US-Mexico border this year, fueled by rumors of looser restrictions, even though the Biden administration has continued a policy of deporting most asylum seekers and shelters are packed with unaccompanied minors.



While access to the shelters themselves has been limited, journalists and activists at the border have reported a backlog of thousands of people willing to try their luck. Those who have been turned back often wait in encampments in Mexico before trying again.

These photos highlight the dire conditions these immigrants face as they try make it into the US after having left everything behind in their home countries.