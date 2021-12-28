The Year Of Climate Change, In Photos

If you think that the pandemic is dragging on forever, prepare yourself for our climate change future. This year felt like one major disaster followed on the heels of another, with heat waves, hurricanes, fires, floods, and freezing weather all contributing to a deadly year — and the death toll has been alarmingly undercounted. Concerns over resources, particularly water, are mounting as drought in the West continues. Action from the government to address climate change remains stalled and limited.

We looked back at the year in climate change and the disasters that are getting worse and more frequent as our world is altered by climate-polluting fossil fuels.