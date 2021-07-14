 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

These Photos Show How Ubiquitous Britney Spears Was Before Her Conservatorship

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

These Photos Show How Ubiquitous Britney Spears Was Before Her Conservatorship

Before her conservatorship, Spears was an ever-present force in the music industry who rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest stars — many of who are now advocating for her freedom.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on July 14, 2021, at 11:45 a.m. ET

On Wednesday afternoon, Britney Spears' attorneys will be back in court in Los Angeles in a follow-up hearing to the heart-wrenching address she gave in June, asking to end her 13-year conservatorship.

The court is due to consider motions from several people involved in the case, which you can read more about here.

Spears has mostly kept out of public view since the conservatorship began in 2008, save for her Vegas Residency and Instagram appearances, both of which have been under the control of the conservatorship.

But it wasn't always that way.

These old photos of Spears performing, whether at home or on a stage, are a reminder of what fame was like for her years ago, when she was at the peak of her musical career.

Spears is not only a decorated pop artist; she was an ever-present force in the industry and rubbed elbows with some of music and Hollywood's biggest stars — many of who are now advocating for her freedom.

Kevin.mazur / WireImage

98 Degrees and Britney Spears in 1998.

Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty Images

Michael Jackson and Britney Spears backstage at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Aug. 29, 2002.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Fans of Britney Spears are seen in front of the Plaza Athenee Hotel on Nov. 28, 2008, in Paris.

Kmazur / WireImage

Britney Spears and Alicia Keys backstage after their performances at the NBA All-Star Read to Achieve Celebration in Philadelphia on Feb. 9, 2002.

Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage

Patti LaBelle and Britney Spears during the 14th Annual GLAMOUR Women of the Year Awards - Green Room and Backstage at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City in 2003.

Kmazur / WireImage

Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez during the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards - Audience and Backstage at the The Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Dave Benett / Getty Images

Beyoncé, Pink, and Britney Spears attend the launch of Pepsi's new TV commercial at the National Gallery on Jan. 26, 2004, in London.

Scott Gries / Getty Images

Justin Timberlake, Steven Tyler, Britney Spears, and Nelly onstage during MTV's Superbowl halftime show at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, in 2001.

Vince Bucci / Getty Images

Britney Spears greets fans at a ceremony honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Nov. 17, 2003, on Hollywood Boulevard in California.

Scott Gries / Getty Images

Destiny's Child, Britney Spears, Lenny Kravitz, Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Lopez, Sean 'Puffy' Combs, Limp Bizkit, Tyrese Gibson, NSYNC, and the Goo Goo Dolls pose for a photo for photographer David LaChapelle.

Kmazur / WireImage

Britney Spears and Kanye West in 2004.

Kmazur

Paul Thomas and Joel Madden of Good Charlotte, Mary J. Blige, Aretha Franklin and Britney Spears in 2003.

San Francisco Chronicle / San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Britney Spears waves to fans as she leaves San Francisco's Union Square after an appearance and autograph signing in 2000.

San Francisco Chronicle / San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Fans push against the locked arms of security at the corner of Post and Powell as Britney Spears leaves Union Square after an appearance and autograph signing in 2000.

Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

Britney Spears and Madonna pose backstage during the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Aug. 28, 2003, in New York City.

Matthew Peyton / Getty Images

Britney Spears and Natalie Portman host a New Year's Eve Party at the Hudson Hotel on Dec. 31, 2002, in New York City.

Kmazur / WireImage

Jack Osbourne, Britney Spears and Kelly Osbourne in 2003.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Britney Spears present at the 2003 Teen Choice Awards.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

Britney Spears and Sarah Michelle Gellar at the 1999 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

Britney Spears and Ricky Martin during the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards rehearsals at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Kevin.mazur / WireImage

Britney Spears and NSYNC in 1999.

Scott Gries / Getty Images

2000 Grammy Awards nominees Britney Spears and Marc Anthony backstage at a press conference in New York, where the list of Grammy nominees was announced.

Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

Britney Spears and Will Ferrell during Nickelodeon's 16th Annual Kids' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on April 12, 2003, in Santa Monica, California.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Britney Spears and Colin Farrell arrive at the premiere of The Recruit at the Cinerama Dome on Jan 28, 2003, in Hollywood, California.

Kmazur / WireImage

Alan Cumming during Britney Spears' Album Release Party for Britney at Centro-Fly on Nov. 6, 2001, in New York City.


A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT