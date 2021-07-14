These Photos Show How Ubiquitous Britney Spears Was Before Her Conservatorship

On Wednesday afternoon, Britney Spears' attorneys will be back in court in Los Angeles in a follow-up hearing to the heart-wrenching address she gave in June, asking to end her 13-year conservatorship.

The court is due to consider motions from several people involved in the case, which you can read more about here.

Spears has mostly kept out of public view since the conservatorship began in 2008, save for her Vegas Residency and Instagram appearances, both of which have been under the control of the conservatorship.

But it wasn't always that way.

These old photos of Spears performing, whether at home or on a stage, are a reminder of what fame was like for her years ago, when she was at the peak of her musical career.

Spears is not only a decorated pop artist; she was an ever-present force in the industry and rubbed elbows with some of music and Hollywood's biggest stars — many of who are now advocating for her freedom.

