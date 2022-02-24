Looking At The Legacy Of The Black Panthers Through Photos

It’s hard to overstate the influence that the Black Panthers have had on America since the group came together in Oakland in 1966. Proudly Black in a time when the country was fighting for basic civil rights, Marxist in the time of the Red Scare, and dressed in leather jackets and beatnik berets at a time when Beatles were still wearing matching little suits, they were a part of the revolutionary Black Power movement that was villainized by the mainstream press, the government, and the FBI. And while some of their tactics were controversial, their premise — challenging police brutality against Black Americans and people of color, and promoting community well-being — was astoundingly simple and still resonates today.

“When you consider the work of the Black Power movement, it is founded on many of the same principles of empowerment, building community, and standing up for yourself as a human being,” said Kwame Brathwaite, the legendary New York photographer. “They understood and embraced the Black Is Beautiful movement as a foundational piece of their own work. Black Power has always been about finding a way of achieving equity and that has not changed. We are still fighting the same battles to this day.”

Brathwaite took iconic images of Muhammad Ali, Nina Simone, and Nelson Mandela along with documenting his friends and family. His work is synonymous with the phrase “Black is beautiful,” turning the theme into a movement in the early 1960s. “The community that I was a part of influenced me as well as the work we were doing,” he said in comments provided to BuzzFeed News.