Looking At The Legacy Of The Black Panthers Through Photos

"Black Power has always been about finding a way of achieving equity and that has not changed. We are still fighting the same battles to this day."

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on February 24, 2022, at 10:45 a.m. ET

two black panthers, eldridge cleaver and his wife, in front of a poster of another black panther
Gordon Parks

"Eldridge Cleaver and His Wife," 1970

It’s hard to overstate the influence that the Black Panthers have had on America since the group came together in Oakland in 1966. Proudly Black in a time when the country was fighting for basic civil rights, Marxist in the time of the Red Scare, and dressed in leather jackets and beatnik berets at a time when Beatles were still wearing matching little suits, they were a part of the revolutionary Black Power movement that was villainized by the mainstream press, the government, and the FBI. And while some of their tactics were controversial, their premise — challenging police brutality against Black Americans and people of color, and promoting community well-being — was astoundingly simple and still resonates today.

“When you consider the work of the Black Power movement, it is founded on many of the same principles of empowerment, building community, and standing up for yourself as a human being,” said Kwame Brathwaite, the legendary New York photographer. “They understood and embraced the Black Is Beautiful movement as a foundational piece of their own work. Black Power has always been about finding a way of achieving equity and that has not changed. We are still fighting the same battles to this day.”

Brathwaite took iconic images of Muhammad Ali, Nina Simone, and Nelson Mandela along with documenting his friends and family. His work is synonymous with the phrase “Black is beautiful,” turning the theme into a movement in the early 1960s. “The community that I was a part of influenced me as well as the work we were doing,” he said in comments provided to BuzzFeed News.

a man wearing cowboy get up with a rifle in slow motion
Kwame Brathwaite

"Revolutionary Movement," 1972

A photograph by Brathwaite is currently on view as a part of a group exhibition titled This Tender, Fragile Thing at The School, a gallery in Kinderhook, New York. The development, goals, and achievements of the Black Power movement are highlighted with artwork and documentary photography in the show, including both archival and modern works. “The juxtaposition [of the new and the old] allows viewers to consider that what we are seeing is not new and hopefully communicates the frustration with all the work that still so urgently needs to be done,” curator and gallerist Jack Shainman said.

[The painter] Claude Simard and I began collecting Black Panther materials together in the 1980s,” Shainman said. “Our hope for the exhibition is just to show the nuance of the Black Power movement, the Black Panthers, and the progress our society has made. There are no simple answers. The Black Panthers, for example, were a multifaceted organization that went above and beyond for its community. It wasn’t a group based in violence or hate, but rather one focused on protecting those that were looked at as lesser than due to their race."

For the artists in the show, the work shows a different side of the movement than what was shown in the media at the time. “Revolutionary Movement,” Brathwaite’s photo, “is a double entendre in that there is actual movement that is captured by the lens and the act of bearing arms and the politics around protecting oneself from oppression,” Brathwaite said. “The piece is a play on light and movement artistically and also signifies the changing times of the 1970s when people shifted their mindset from the 1960s and began taking different approaches to their political expression.”

three people walking down a long outdoor hallway partially covered in shade
Carrie Mae Weems

"Capture of Angela, 2008"

a march against police brutality with signs that say &quot;we are living in a police state&quot; and &quot;do whites love their enemies&quot;
Gordon Parks

"Protest Against Police Brutality," 1963

a man at a desk from behind holding his head in his hands with papers tacked to the wall, including a portrait of malcolm x
Gordon Parks

"Stokely Carmichael in SNCC Office, Atlanta, Georgia," 1967

A march with men and children with a man holding up a sign that says free huey with a black panther on it
John Simmons

"Free Huey," 1968

two men raising their hands as they speak to the crowd during a youth march
Ming Smith

"Million Youth March," 1998

men raising their fists and looking away from the camera at a youth march
Ming Smith

"Million Youth March, Raised Fists," 1998

a photograph of a lampost with a torn bumper sticker that says we shall overcome and flags in the background
Kerry James Marshall

"Untitled, Landscape with Flags," 2018

a torn and burned photo of a black panther member with a beret and spear sitting on a chair and looking at the camera
Stephen Shames

"The window of Black Panther Party," 1968


