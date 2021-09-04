40 Photos To Celebrate Beyoncé Turning 40

The pop singer, actor, and — who are we kidding, she needs no introduction — megastar Beyoncé Knowles turns 40 today, Sept. 4. While she and her family have largely retreated from the spotlight in the last decade, that has only made us love her more. We don't want to say too much about the photos below, suffice it to say that the outfits made us emotional. Long live Beyoncé, and happy birthday!