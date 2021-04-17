8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

It was another week of fatal and devastating gun violence in America. With people reeling from repeated mass shootings and police killing people in the streets, we took a look at Black Lives Matter protests resuming around the country after the death of Daunte Wright and Thursday's public release of videos of the March 29 police killing of 13-year-old Adam Toledo. The footage showed that the seventh-grader had his hands up when an officer fatally shot him.

We also explored British Columbia's forgotten opioid crisis, the dire conditions that immigrants continue to face at the US border, the first three months of the Biden administration, and Susana Vera’s photographs of people who are struggling to lift the fog of long COVID.

In brighter news, Polaroid announced the return of their circular frame, divers practicing blackwater photography are helping marine scientists gain new insights into fish larvae, and we did a Very Important deep dive into early-aughts fashion trends that you might see coming back on the streets today.

And last but not least, Ivor Prickett spoke with LensCulture about photographing Iraq and Syria and the end of ISIS’s so-called caliphate.

For more photo stories like these from around the internet, sign up for our newsletter.