8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on April 17, 2021, at 12:03 p.m. ET

It was another week of fatal and devastating gun violence in America. With people reeling from repeated mass shootings and police killing people in the streets, we took a look at Black Lives Matter protests resuming around the country after the death of Daunte Wright and Thursday's public release of videos of the March 29 police killing of 13-year-old Adam Toledo. The footage showed that the seventh-grader had his hands up when an officer fatally shot him.

We also explored British Columbia's forgotten opioid crisis, the dire conditions that immigrants continue to face at the US border, the first three months of the Biden administration, and Susana Vera’s photographs of people who are struggling to lift the fog of long COVID.

In brighter news, Polaroid announced the return of their circular frame, divers practicing blackwater photography are helping marine scientists gain new insights into fish larvae, and we did a Very Important deep dive into early-aughts fashion trends that you might see coming back on the streets today.

And last but not least, Ivor Prickett spoke with LensCulture about photographing Iraq and Syria and the end of ISIS’s so-called caliphate.

"British Columbia’s Forgotten Opioid Crisis" — True North Journal

Jackie Dives

"These Photographs Show The Dire Conditions Immigrants Face At The US–Mexico Border" — BuzzFeed News

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

"The Faces in the Fog of Long COVID" — Reuters

Susana Vera / Reuters

"Polaroid Announces the Return of the 600 Round Frame Instant Film" — PetaPixel

Courtesy PetaPixel

"Here's Some Fashion Trends From The Mid-Aughts That Wouldn’t Look Out Of Place Today" — BuzzFeed News

Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

"End of the Caliphate" — LensCulture

Ivor Prickett / The New York Times

"The Ocean’s Youngest Monsters Are Ready for Glamour Shots" — The New York Times

Steve Kovacs

"AI Photo Restoration Shines A Light on Life in Old Ireland" — CNN

Courtesy of Merrion Press









