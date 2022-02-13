 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

The Last Time The Bengals Were Good, It Was The '80s

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

The Last Time The Bengals Were Good, It Was The '80s

The team faces off against the Los Angeles Rams at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on February 13, 2022, at 11:26 a.m. ET

The last time that the Cincinnati Bengals were in the Super Bowl, Ronald Reagan had just left the White House, and George H. W. Bush was sworn in as president. On Sunday, the team is headed back to the Super Bowl after 40 years. They narrowly beat Kansas City and will now face off against the Los Angeles Rams. We looked back at photos of the last two times they competed for the Lombardi trophy, in 1982 and 1989.

Associated Press

Mark Elmlinger, left, from Cincinnati, wears tiger stripes on his face and a Bengals conehead hat, as he is joined by San Francisco 49ers fan Ed Schmitt, of Palo Alto, California, who wears a 49ers goal post hat at the Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan, Jan. 24, 1982.

Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals center Blake Moore grimaces as he works out on the weight training equipment in Pontiac, Michigan, Jan. 20, 1982, following the team's practice session for the upcoming Super Bowl game with the San Francisco 49ers.

Lennox Mclendon / Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers Amos Lawrence, center, is brought down by Cincinnati Bengals players on the opening kickoff of Super Bowl XVI in Pontiac, Michigan, Jan. 24, 1982. Lawrence fumbled the ball, giving Cincinnati the ball.

Al Messerschmidt Archive / AP

A beaming Diana Ross after her performance of the National Anthem before Super Bowl XVI in the Pontiac Silverdome on Jan. 24, 1982.

Al Messerschmidt Archive / AP

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Forrest Gregg cheers play during Super Bowl XVI, a 26-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 24, 1982, at the Pontiac Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan.

Al Messerschmidt Archive / AP

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson sets to pass during Super Bowl XVI in Pontiac on Jan. 24, 1982.

Vernon Biever / AP

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson looks over the defense during a Super Bowl XVI NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers in Pontiac, on Jan. 24, 1982. The 49ers defeated the Bengals 26-21.

/ AP

Some San Francisco 49ers fans crowd on top of the bus as it proceeds down Union Street in the Marina District after their team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl XVI, Jan. 24, 1982.

Al Messerschmidt Archive / AP

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson releases a pass during Super Bowl XVI, a 26-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 24, 1982, at the Pontiac Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan.

Anonymous / AP/Shutterstock

Matt Howard, 11 years old, of San Francisco, displays a giant number one sign in Pontiac's Silverdome, before the start of Super Bowl XVI Between the San Francisco 49ers and the Cincinnati Bengals in 1982.

Tony Tomsic

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Cris Collinsworth (80) fumbles the ball during Super Bowl XVI Jan. 24, 1982, at the Pontiac Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan. The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 26–2.

Gordon Morioka, Cincinnati Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

A cold weather drink, undoubtedly something warm, was in order for these two Bengal fans in January 1982.

Al Messerschmidt Archive / AP

Cincinnati Ben-Gals cheerleaders dance during a 26-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XVI on Jan. 24, 1982 at the Pontiac Silverdome.

Focus On Sport / Getty Images

Jerry Rice #80 of the San Francisco 49ers catches a pass while being defended by Solomon Wilcots #41 of the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl XXIII on Jan. 22, 1989, at Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami. The 49ers won the Super Bowl 20-16.

Mike Powell / Getty Images

Safety Ray Horton #20 of the Cincinnati Bengals stops wide receiver John Taylor #82 of the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl XXII at the Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami on Jan. 22, 1989.

Focus on Sport via Getty Images

Ickey Woods #36 of the Cincinnati Bengals carries the ball and is trailed by several San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl XXIII at Joe Robbie Stadium on Jan. 22, 1989 in Miami.

Left, Annalisa Kraft, Cincinnati Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Left, Glen Comstock of Erlanger blows his horn as he watches the game on the big screen at Fountain Square on Jan. 22, 1989. Right, frigid weather or not, this hot-spirited fan went bare-chested during part of the AFC Championship Game between the Bengals and Chargers in Jan. 10, 1982.

Rob Brown / NFL, via Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers run out onto the playing field during the pregame introductions just before the 49ers 20-16 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl XXIII on Jan. 22, 1989 at Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami.

Focus On Sport / Getty Images

Ken Anderson #14 of the Cincinnati Bengals scrambles against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl XVI on Jan. 24, 1982 at the Silver Dome in Pontiac, Michigan. The Niners won the Super Bowl 26 -21.


A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.