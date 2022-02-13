The Last Time The Bengals Were Good, It Was The '80s

The last time that the Cincinnati Bengals were in the Super Bowl, Ronald Reagan had just left the White House, and George H. W. Bush was sworn in as president. On Sunday, the team is headed back to the Super Bowl after 40 years. They narrowly beat Kansas City and will now face off against the Los Angeles Rams. We looked back at photos of the last two times they competed for the Lombardi trophy, in 1982 and 1989.