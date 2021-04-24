10 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

 Skip To Content
Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Pia Peterson

Posted on April 24, 2021, at 12:04 p.m. ET

We could all use some good news right now, however small it might feel. The historic verdict convicting Derek Chauvin of murder this week was a relief for many people seeking police accountability. Arahi Fletcher highlighted the young photographers who are covering activism “the right way” in a difficult year, while Peter van Agtmael illuminated the migrants who are crossing the Mexican border into the United States at night.

For the 51st Earth Day, we looked at Richard Mosse’s photographs of the Amazon rainforest, showing the destruction there as you’ve never seen it before. We also spoke with Kadir van Lohuizen, who has spent the past decade documenting rising sea levels — a preview for what the future might look like. In more fun news, photographers from Tokyo to the US-Mexico border explored their connections to nature for i-D, and Kieran Dodds took sublime and calming photographs of Edinburgh’s hedges for the Guardian.

Dana Scruggs and Mik Awake shared an insightful story on men’s struggles with colon cancer, a disease that disproportionately affects Black men, while Nan Goldin shared intimate photographs of her life in lockdown with AnOther Magazine.

Adrienne Raquel’s sexy, sophisticated photographs of the famous Houston strip club ONYX go on view shortly at Fotografiska. For those not in New York, duo Alejandra Orosco and Paul Gambin shared an ambitious web project this week looking at couples separated by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Who Are the Young Photographers Covering Activism the Right Way?” — Kulture Hub

Wulf Bradley

These Photos Take You Inside Houston’s Most Famous Strip Club” — BuzzFeed News

Adrienne Raquel

Photographs for Earth Day That Consider Our Precarious Place in Nature” — i-D

Jonathan George

You’ve Definitely Never Seen The Amazon Rainforest Like This” — BuzzFeed News

Richard Mosse / Courtesy of Jack Shainman Gallery

Nan Goldin Shares Her Intimate Photos of Quarantine Life” — AnOther Magazine

Nan Goldin, courtesy of Marion Goodman Gallery

A Pandemic Love Story” — Alejandra Orosco & Paul Gambin

Paul Gambin / © Paul Gambin/Alejandra Orosco

Scar Stories: The Toll of Colon Cancer” — GQ

Dana Scruggs/GQ

Border Patrol: Edinburgh’s Suburban Hedges – In Pictures” — The Guardian

Kieran Dodds

Night Crossings: Scenes From the US-Mexico Border” — The New York Times

Peter van Agtmael for The New York Times

The Pioneering Science That Unlocked the Secrets of Whale Culture” — National Geographic

Brian Skerry





