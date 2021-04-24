10 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

We could all use some good news right now, however small it might feel. The historic verdict convicting Derek Chauvin of murder this week was a relief for many people seeking police accountability. Arahi Fletcher highlighted the young photographers who are covering activism “the right way” in a difficult year, while Peter van Agtmael illuminated the migrants who are crossing the Mexican border into the United States at night.

For the 51st Earth Day, we looked at Richard Mosse’s photographs of the Amazon rainforest, showing the destruction there as you’ve never seen it before. We also spoke with Kadir van Lohuizen, who has spent the past decade documenting rising sea levels — a preview for what the future might look like. In more fun news, photographers from Tokyo to the US-Mexico border explored their connections to nature for i-D, and Kieran Dodds took sublime and calming photographs of Edinburgh’s hedges for the Guardian.

Dana Scruggs and Mik Awake shared an insightful story on men’s struggles with colon cancer, a disease that disproportionately affects Black men, while Nan Goldin shared intimate photographs of her life in lockdown with AnOther Magazine.

Adrienne Raquel’s sexy, sophisticated photographs of the famous Houston strip club ONYX go on view shortly at Fotografiska. For those not in New York, duo Alejandra Orosco and Paul Gambin shared an ambitious web project this week looking at couples separated by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

