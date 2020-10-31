9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Between Halloween and an anxiety-inducing election season, it's been a scary week in America. While we have all been collectively biting our nails this past week alternating between "Hocus Pocus" on our screens and news alerts on our phones, we compiled some of the internet's best photo essays this week.

Photographer Christopher Payne photographed printing presses at Runbeck Election Services in Phoenix with the mammoth job of printing ballots for the upcoming election, and Vogue sent photographers around the country to show the young women standing proud and strong as they explain the decision making behind their choice to step in as poll workers. The work of photographer Jamie Lee Curtis Taete brings you both sides of QAnon — the bad news, of course, is that these conspiracy theorists only appear to be growing in popularity and influence ahead of the 2020 election. The good news is, well, if you like dystopian landscapes bordering on lunacy but have already seen all the works of Salvador Dalí, this could be a good substitute. We also loved an interview with Adam Schultz, Joe Biden's Official Campaign Photographer.

In non-political news, the Cleveland Public Library debuted a special photography project which worked with 25 photographers to capture the city in an intimate way. Working and learning from home are starting to wear on many of us, no matter where we are or which side of the screen we're on. For a photo essay in The Washington Post, photographers around Mexico captured the challenges faced by distance learning. We look at two decades of Heidi Klum's Halloween extravaganzas, and of course, the week wouldn't be complete without witches.

