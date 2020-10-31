9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

 Skip To Content
Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By piapeterson

Picture of piapeterson piapeterson BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 31, 2020, at 4:09 p.m. ET

Between Halloween and an anxiety-inducing election season, it's been a scary week in America. While we have all been collectively biting our nails this past week alternating between "Hocus Pocus" on our screens and news alerts on our phones, we compiled some of the internet's best photo essays this week.

Photographer Christopher Payne photographed printing presses at Runbeck Election Services in Phoenix with the mammoth job of printing ballots for the upcoming election, and Vogue sent photographers around the country to show the young women standing proud and strong as they explain the decision making behind their choice to step in as poll workers. The work of photographer Jamie Lee Curtis Taete brings you both sides of QAnon — the bad news, of course, is that these conspiracy theorists only appear to be growing in popularity and influence ahead of the 2020 election. The good news is, well, if you like dystopian landscapes bordering on lunacy but have already seen all the works of Salvador Dalí, this could be a good substitute. We also loved an interview with Adam Schultz, Joe Biden's Official Campaign Photographer.

In non-political news, the Cleveland Public Library debuted a special photography project which worked with 25 photographers to capture the city in an intimate way. Working and learning from home are starting to wear on many of us, no matter where we are or which side of the screen we're on. For a photo essay in The Washington Post, photographers around Mexico captured the challenges faced by distance learning. We look at two decades of Heidi Klum's Halloween extravaganzas, and of course, the week wouldn't be complete without witches.

Don't forget to sign up for our photo newsletter JPG — this week we offer an inside look at how to connect with voters in Wisconsin.


"1 City. 25 Photographers. A Glimpse Into The Heart Of America" — BuzzFeed News

Two girls on pink bicycles in Cleveland
Ruddy Roye / The Cleveland Public Library

"Printing the Franchise — The New York Times Magazine"

Ballots being printed on massive printing presses.
Christopher Payne for The New York Times Magazine

"How These First-Time Poll Workers Are Fighting for Democracy" — Vogue

A female poll worker with a &quot;Vote&quot; mask in front of flowers
Gillian Laub for Vogue

Interview: Joe Biden's official photographer Adam Schultz – "Every day I get to do this is a special day" — Digital Photography Review

Presidential Candidate Joe Biden on a Zoom call with his VP running mate, Kamala Harris.
Adam Schultz / Biden for President, via DPReview.com

"Gen Z Is About To Go To The Polls, Many For The First Time. Here's What They Care About — BuzzFeed News"

Man in tan jacket and black watchcap sitting on a stool.
Anna Betts

"A Photographer's Journey Through the Dangerous New Age of Conspiracies in America" — Time Magazine

A man whose face is not pictured, wearing paraphernalia of the conspiracy group &quot;Q-Anon&quot;
Jamie Lee Curtis Taete, via Time / Via time.com

"Photographers across Mexico have been documenting the challenges of distance learning" — The Washington Post

A boy photographs a notebook with his phone at his home in Mexico
Félix Márquez for The Washington Post

"You'll Never Guess Who Was At Heidi Klum's Halloween Bashes" — BuzzFeed News

Two people dressed as Shrek and Princess Fiona
Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images

"11 Powerful Portraits of Modern American Witches" — BuzzFeed News

Frances F. Denny


