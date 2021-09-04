9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Once again, we look back this week at a country reckoning with the fast pace of climate change. Devastating photos show the extent of the damage from the Caldor fire near Lake Tahoe, and the destruction in the South and along the Eastern Seaboard from Hurricane Ida.

In Seattle, photographer Meron Menghistab reflected on how the pandemic altered his relationship to time, his family, his community, and his mother's rose garden. Marvel Harris documented his experiences as an autistic, nonbinary, transgender artist who has struggled with health problems for many years and shared them with i-D.

Maggie Shannon went on a road trip across America to document pie-eating contests at county fairs, an experience that connected her to her own family in the pandemic. Gabriella Angotti-Jones spent her nights at an underground fight club created with "an idea, social media, and a pandemic." The New Yorker looks back at the photos and impeccable eye of Chester Higgins, a staff photographer at the New York Times for over four decades. And finally, Eman Mohammed's long-term portraiture project features Muslim American women in sports.