8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

It has been nice to remind ourselves over the last few weeks of fashion events (New York Fashion Week! The VMAs! The Met Gala! ) what it looks like when people gather and dress up.

We spoke with NYFW veteran Claudia Schiffer about Captivate!, the exhibition she curated that examines the best fashion photography of the ’90s.

Hugo Huerta Marin's book Portrait of an Artist: Conversations With Trailblazing Creative Women comes out Oct. 5, and includes such great artists as Yoko Ono, Agnès Varda, and FKA Twigs. And for New York magazine's famous Look Book, DeSean McClinton-Holland visited the Brooklyn Museum to photograph the fashionable guests getting a first look at the Obama Portraits. Douglas Greenwood spoke to Timothée Chalamet's go-to photographer, Julian Ungano, for i-D.

The Brooklyn-based festival Photoville opens this weekend, and among those whose work will be on display is Michelle V. Agins, the legendary New York Times photojournalist. It's the 10th year of the public art photo festival, which was founded in 2011. Going back a decade, we're also looking at 10 years since the Occupy movement.

The LA Times shares how its photographers chronicled the war on terror and the ways it shaped our lives for the last 20 years. Finally, we look at some of the winners and honorable mentions of the Nikon Small World 47th annual microphotography contest. (Just a warning, that last image jumps out at you.)

For more of our favorite photo stories from around the internet, sign up for our newsletter.