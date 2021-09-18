 Skip To Content
8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on September 18, 2021, at 9:01 a.m. ET

It has been nice to remind ourselves over the last few weeks of fashion events (New York Fashion Week! The VMAs! The Met Gala! ) what it looks like when people gather and dress up.

We spoke with NYFW veteran Claudia Schiffer about Captivate!, the exhibition she curated that examines the best fashion photography of the ’90s.

Hugo Huerta Marin's book Portrait of an Artist: Conversations With Trailblazing Creative Women comes out Oct. 5, and includes such great artists as Yoko Ono, Agnès Varda, and FKA Twigs. And for New York magazine's famous Look Book, DeSean McClinton-Holland visited the Brooklyn Museum to photograph the fashionable guests getting a first look at the Obama Portraits. Douglas Greenwood spoke to Timothée Chalamet's go-to photographer, Julian Ungano, for i-D.

The Brooklyn-based festival Photoville opens this weekend, and among those whose work will be on display is Michelle V. Agins, the legendary New York Times photojournalist. It's the 10th year of the public art photo festival, which was founded in 2011. Going back a decade, we're also looking at 10 years since the Occupy movement.

The LA Times shares how its photographers chronicled the war on terror and the ways it shaped our lives for the last 20 years. Finally, we look at some of the winners and honorable mentions of the Nikon Small World 47th annual microphotography contest. (Just a warning, that last image jumps out at you.)

For more of our favorite photo stories from around the internet, sign up for our newsletter.

"An Interview With Timothée Chalamet’s Go-To Photographer" — i-D

Julian Ungano

"Before AOC Wore It On A Dress, Occupy Wall Street Called To 'Tax The Rich'" — BuzzFeed News

Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

"The Look Book Goes To The Obama Portraits" — New York magazine

DeSean McClinton-Holland / New York magazine

"Intimate Portraits Of Inspiring Creative Women — In Pictures" — The Guardian

Hugo Huerta Marin

"The Best Fashion Photography From The ’90s, According To Curator Claudia Schiffer" — BuzzFeed News

Michel Comte

"A Simple Directive Sparked A Storied Career: ‘Now, Take The Picture.’" — The New York Times

Michelle Agins / The New York Times

"L.A. Times Photographers Chronicle The Effects Of The War On Terror" — The LA Times

Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times

"The Best Photos Taken Through Microscopes Will Blow You Away" — BuzzFeed News

Dr. Fred Terveer

