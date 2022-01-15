7 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This week, we had the honor of speaking with Michael Kamber, a photojournalist and the founder of the Bronx Documentary Center, who shared with us 10 images that shaped his career as an educator and journalist. On Sunday, a catastrophic apartment fire in the Bronx killed 17 people; we looked at photographs of how residents and first responders reacted after the blaze.

National Geographic reporters tried to track down a "sloth kingpin" (the animals are often illegally trafficked as pets), while Reuters looked at the chances of survival for cougars as humans expand into their territory in Washington state. NPR rounded up dramatic scenes from the protests in Kazakhstan, and Magnum photographer Alec Soth has a new exhibition, covered by the Guardian, of his years of road trips. These images are, no surprise, gorgeous. For those of us stuck at home, the New York Times’ 52 Places list has been released — and oh how I long to visit them!