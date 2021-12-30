A Look Back At The Celebrities Who Died In 2021

2021 was a mix of ups and downs: leaving the house and then staying inside again, vaccines and variants. The year took a lot from us, as the pandemic continued and the number of people who died from COVID in the US alone surpassed 800,000 in December. Among those who have died in the past 12 months were some well-known figures, including Virgil Abloh and Michael K. Williams.

Here's a look back at just a few of those in the public eye who died this year.