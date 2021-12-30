A Look Back At The Celebrities Who Died In 2021
Remembering some of the people in the public eye who died this year.
2021 was a mix of ups and downs: leaving the house and then staying inside again, vaccines and variants. The year took a lot from us, as the pandemic continued and the number of people who died from COVID in the US alone surpassed 800,000 in December. Among those who have died in the past 12 months were some well-known figures, including Virgil Abloh and Michael K. Williams.
Here's a look back at just a few of those in the public eye who died this year.
Virgil Abloh, designer and artistic director, 41
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, 99
Willie Garson, actor, 57
Norm MacDonald, comedian and actor, 61
Michael K. Williams, actor, 54
Christopher Plummer, actor, 91
Biz Markie, rapper, actor, and record producer, 57
Robert Downey Sr., actor, 85
Clarence Williams III, actor, 81
Alber Elbaz, fashion designer, 59
Cloris Leachman, actor and comedian, 94
DMX, rapper, 50
Jessica Walter, actor, 80
Rush Limbaugh, conservative radio talk show host, 70
Janet Malcolm, writer and journalist, 86
Dustin Diamond, actor, 44
Sophie, musician and activist, 34
Cicely Tyson, actor, 96
Larry King, journalist and television host, 87
Joan Didion, writer, 87
Phil Spector, pop producer jailed for murder, 81
Hank Aaron, professional baseball player and activist, 86
Beverly Cleary, writer, 104
Colin Powell, politician and Army officer, 84
bell hooks, author, professor, and activist, 69
Stephen Sondheim, composer and songwriter, 91
Eric Carle, children's book author and illustrator, 91
-
Pia Peterson is a photo editor at BuzzFeed News, and is based in Brooklyn.
Contact Pia Peterson at pia.peterson@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.