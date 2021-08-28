12 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This week, we've been following the continued flight of Afghans from their country. We spoke with some of the Afghan interpreters, support staffers, and informal allies who have been left scrambling for visas after the Taliban reclaimed power. Meanwhile, Kiana Hayeri photographed young Afghans as she asked what will become of the country's post-9/11 generation for the New York Times Magazine. In the US, Annie Grossinger has spent years photographing people who have been released from prison in New York state and how reintegrating into society has challenged them in her series Ongoing Sentence.

In the UK, we looked back at over 50 years of the Notting Hill Carnival, and at Britain's older vacationers on the English Riviera by David Hares. In Somaliland, Nichole Sobecki photographs cheetah cubs in the wild and documents how they are illegally removed from their homes. And for Fast Company, researchers asked people in two towns in Colombia to photograph examples of justice and coexistence, with illuminating results. We look at the winners of the Women Photograph grants, including Eli Farinago and Danielle Villasana. Gena Marvin is reimagining Russian beauty, and Pablo Piedra, a longtime military photographer, now takes stunning photographs of bugs. Logan White's photo series Recital brought us back to ballet class, and New England–based photographer Philip Keith's images of how Martha's Vineyard became a Black haven this time of year made us desperate to jump into the ocean and enjoy the last weeks of summer.

