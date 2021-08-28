12 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World
Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.
This week, we've been following the continued flight of Afghans from their country. We spoke with some of the Afghan interpreters, support staffers, and informal allies who have been left scrambling for visas after the Taliban reclaimed power. Meanwhile, Kiana Hayeri photographed young Afghans as she asked what will become of the country's post-9/11 generation for the New York Times Magazine. In the US, Annie Grossinger has spent years photographing people who have been released from prison in New York state and how reintegrating into society has challenged them in her series Ongoing Sentence.
In the UK, we looked back at over 50 years of the Notting Hill Carnival, and at Britain's older vacationers on the English Riviera by David Hares. In Somaliland, Nichole Sobecki photographs cheetah cubs in the wild and documents how they are illegally removed from their homes. And for Fast Company, researchers asked people in two towns in Colombia to photograph examples of justice and coexistence, with illuminating results. We look at the winners of the Women Photograph grants, including Eli Farinago and Danielle Villasana. Gena Marvin is reimagining Russian beauty, and Pablo Piedra, a longtime military photographer, now takes stunning photographs of bugs. Logan White's photo series Recital brought us back to ballet class, and New England–based photographer Philip Keith's images of how Martha's Vineyard became a Black haven this time of year made us desperate to jump into the ocean and enjoy the last weeks of summer.
"How Trafficked Cheetah Cubs Move From the Wild and Into Your Instagram Feed" — National Geographic
"What Will Become of Afghanistan’s Post-9/11 Generation?" — The New York Times Magazine
"Here Are the Winners of This Year’s Women Photograph Project Grants" — The Washington Post
"Formerly Incarcerated People Shared What It's Like to Readjust to Society After Prison" — BuzzFeed News
"Recital: A Photo Series by Logan White" — Teeth Magazine
"London's Famous Notting Hill Carnival Is Canceled This Year, But Here's A Look Back At The Party" — BuzzFeed News
"Staycationers on the English Riviera – In Pictures" — The Guardian
"How Photography Is Bringing Justice to War-torn Colombia" — Fast Company
"Gena Marvin Is Redefining Russian Beauty" — Paper Magazine
