Trump And Putin Shook Hands At The G20 Summit And It Looked Just Like "House Of Cards"

By Phil Jahner and Maximilian Zender and Julia Reinstein

Posted on July 7, 2017, at 2:02 p.m. ET

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump met in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday as part of the G20 summit.

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

And honestly, it looked like someone randomly bumped into their ex at the next table.

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

The most awkward part? Their handshake.

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

I'm not even shitting you, it looked EXACTLY like a scene with Frank Underwood and Viktor Petrov in House of Cards.

Netflix
Spot. On.

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images / Netflix / Netflix

Wow.

Netflix / Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

This post was translated from German.

