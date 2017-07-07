Trump And Putin Shook Hands At The G20 Summit And It Looked Just Like "House Of Cards"
Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump met in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday as part of the G20 summit.
And honestly, it looked like someone randomly bumped into their ex at the next table.
The most awkward part? Their handshake.
I'm not even shitting you, it looked EXACTLY like a scene with Frank Underwood and Viktor Petrov in House of Cards.
Wow.
This post was translated from German.
