BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Here, Look At These 13 Extremely Satisfying GIFs

Arts & Entertainment

Here, Look At These 13 Extremely Satisfying GIFs

They’re practically hypnotic.

By Phil Jahner

Headshot of Phil Jahner

Phil Jahner

Staff Writer and Video Producer, BuzzFeed Deutschland

Posted on August 24, 2018, at 8:06 p.m. ET

1. First, look at this perfect penmanship:

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
King Blotto III / Instagram: @kingblottothethird / Via imgur.com

2. Now look at this EXTREMELY close shave:

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Galdwin / Via reddit.com

3. And this perfect smoke bubble:

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
junrongggg / Via reddit.com

4. And this amazing aim:

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
imgur.com

5. Let yourself be soothed by some high-quality power washing:

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
T-Wrox / Via reddit.com

6. And all of these phones getting unlocked with a single sweep:

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Eeli100 / Via reddit.com

7. You’ve never actually seen how tennis balls get packaged, have you?

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Improved-Liar / Via reddit.com

8. Or how these lil’ gates actually work:

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ItalianBaker / Via reddit.com

9. Or how those IKEA pieces are actually supposed to fit:

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
imgur.com

10. It looks like this trash can and this cup were made for each other:

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Fuzzy_Badger / Via reddit.com

11. And we don’t know what it is about this one, but it’s downright mesmerizing:

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
imgur.com

12. Just LOOK at this magical book!!!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
DPick02 / Via reddit.com

13. And finally, whatever’s going on here, we like it. A lot.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
badassmuthawhodonttakenocrapoffanobody

14.

This post was translated from German.

ADVERTISEMENT