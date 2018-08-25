Here, Look At These 13 Extremely Satisfying GIFs
They’re practically hypnotic.
1. First, look at this perfect penmanship:
2. Now look at this EXTREMELY close shave:
3. And this perfect smoke bubble:
4. And this amazing aim:
5. Let yourself be soothed by some high-quality power washing:
6. And all of these phones getting unlocked with a single sweep:
7. You’ve never actually seen how tennis balls get packaged, have you?
8. Or how these lil’ gates actually work:
9. Or how those IKEA pieces are actually supposed to fit:
10. It looks like this trash can and this cup were made for each other:
11. And we don’t know what it is about this one, but it’s downright mesmerizing:
12. Just LOOK at this magical book!!!
13. And finally, whatever’s going on here, we like it. A lot.
14.
This post was translated from German.
-
Philipp Jahner ist Redakteur und Video Producer bei BuzzFeed und lebt in Berlin.
Contact Phil Jahner at philipp.jahner@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.