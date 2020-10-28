Coronavirus Cases Are Now Rising In Almost Every State In The US

The difference between the previous spikes in cases and the one we’re in now? COVID-19 cases are now rising almost everywhere.

Paul Ratje / Getty Images Cars line up for COVID-19 tests at the University of Texas at El Paso, Oct. 23.

On the campaign trail, President Donald Trump has taken to calling COVID-19 a “fake news media conspiracy.” But the numbers don’t lie: Daily new cases are running at record levels and climbing fast. We’re well into a third wave of hospitalizations, and there are worrying signs that deaths may be starting to rise once again.

What’s more, unlike the spikes in the US in the spring and summer, which hit hardest in the Northeast and the Sun Belt, respectively, the current surge is happening nationwide: COVID-19 cases are currently rising in almost every state. As cold weather forces people inside, where transmission of the virus is more likely, experts fear that we are heading into a perilous winter when it will be even harder to shut down its spread. “What we’re seeing right now is not only worrisome with such widespread transmission and high case counts,” Saskia Popescu, an epidemiologist at the University of Arizona and a member of the Federation of American Scientists’ Coronavirus Task Force, told BuzzFeed News by email. “But with impending holidays, likely travel, and people moving indoors due to colder weather, I’m increasingly concerned that this will be a rather steep and long third wave.”

The US is now well into a third surge in cases and hospitalizations Peter Aldhous / BuzzFeed News / Via New York Times / COVID Tracking Project Lines show 7-day rolling averages.

Last week saw a record number of COVID-19 cases as the daily count of new cases spiked above 80,000 and the 7-day rolling average, which helps smooth out the Qdaily variation in case reporting across the week, approached 70,000. That’s already higher than the peak of the summer surge in July. And worryingly, the number of people dying of COVID-19 may also be starting to rise, after running at an average of 750 deaths per day for about a month. As COVID-19 surged across Sun Belt states like Arizona and Texas this summer, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned the Senate that things could get much worse. “I would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 [cases] a day if this does not turn around,” Fauci testified on June 30. At the time, governors seemed to heed his call. In July, many of the states with surging cases were able to turn things around by reversing their moves to reopen businesses including gyms, cinemas, and bars and restaurants with indoor dining. But, facing huge economic and social pressures to return to something like normality, states have once again been relaxing controls. “We are stepping back from control measures in a lot of places,” Rachel Baker, an epidemiologist at Princeton University, told BuzzFeed News. Baker has also modeled the effects of winter weather on viral transmission. Although the coronavirus doesn’t yet seem to be seasonal to the same extent as flu, the virus can spread more easily in cold, dry air, making it even harder to control the current surge. “Cold weather could drive people indoors,” Baker told BuzzFeed News. “If you’re just on that boundary of having control, then climate could push you over the edge.”

Cases are surging in almost every state Peter Aldhous / BuzzFeed News / Via New York Times This map shows the percentage change in the 7-day rolling average of new cases for each state. Gray means a change of less than 5%. Data complete to Oct. 26.