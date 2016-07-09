Science Is Searching For Ways To Stop Police Killings Hidden racial stereotypes, marginalized communities, and decades of distrust put both the police and the people they serve in danger. Can science provide the tools to defuse these tensions? Twitter

Shannon Stapleton / Reuters

Two black men and five Dallas police officers lie dead. There is fear, rage, and despair on the streets. As America mourns, experts consulted by BuzzFeed News say that it’s time to rethink police training and procedures, to avoid situations that can easily erupt into conflict. This means recognizing that even good cops can kill, if they are placed in a bad situation, and realizing that everyone is influenced by a deadly racial stereotype about “threatening” black men — even people who are not overt racists. Indeed, a decade-and-a-half of psychology research shows that most of us — whatever our race — would be dangerously prone to shooting first and asking questions later, when faced with a black male suspect. So we need find ways to keep officers’ fingers away from the trigger, experts say, and ask hard questions about why black communities dispute the legitimacy of law enforcement. “The most alienated minority communities have the experience of both being over-policed and underprotected,” David Kennedy, director of the National Network for Safe Communities, run by the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, told BuzzFeed News. The dangers posed by our hidden racial biases have been laid bare by research using a first-person-shooter computer game, in which volunteers are shown images of young men set against backgrounds including city streets and parks. Half of the men are black, half are white; some carry a handgun, while others hold a harmless object like a cell phone or a wallet.

Joshua Correll, University of Colorado, Boulder Spot the bad guy: In computer simulations, volunteers struggle to recognize that white men are holding guns, and black men are unarmed.

In the game, you must press the “L” key to shoot if the man is armed, and “A” to avoid shooting an unarmed man; hesitate and the task times out, costing you points. Over repeated studies, run by researchers led by Joshua Correll, a psychologist at the University of Colorado, Boulder, a consistent pattern has emerged: Most people are more likely to mistakenly shoot an unarmed man if he is black. Even when volunteers make the right decision, their reaction times reveal their hidden bias. It takes people a few milliseconds longer to recognize that a black man is holding a harmless object, and similarly longer to recognize that a white man is carrying a gun. The race of the volunteer doesn’t seem to make much difference — deep down, Americans of all races seem to view black men as more threatening than whites. It’s part of a wider stereotype associating blacks with violence and crime: In other research, volunteers shown an image of a black face became primed to recognize distorted images of knives or guns. One encouraging result from Correll’s research is that cops perform better than the average American. In the computer simulation, they shoot at fewer unarmed men, and are no more likely to mistakenly kill blacks than whites. But this isn’t because police officers have banished their hidden bias: The cops’ reaction times reveal that they have the same problems recognizing that unarmed black men pose no threat. Rather, it seems that firearms training makes cops less trigger-happy. “When you train officers, the number of errors decreases,” Phillip Atiba Goff of the John Jay College told BuzzFeed News Still, a laboratory computer game is a far cry from the situation on the street, where police are often under extreme stress. A cop who is exhausted from a long shift and who fears that a suspect may be about to pull a gun may well behave very differently to an officer sitting at a computer terminal. “If your system gets overwhelmed, you are likely to rely on stereotypes,” Debbie Ma of California State University, Northridge, told BuzzFeed News. In experiments involving new police recruits, Ma and Correll have found that those who reported having few hours of sleep before playing the simulation were more likely to mistakenly shoot when shown images of unarmed black men. What’s more, officers from special units dealing with gang crime are just as biased on the first-person-shooter simulation as untrained members of the public — which suggests that regular encounters with black gang members can reinforce officers’ hidden racial biases. So fatigue and fear among cops may help explain why black men are disproportionately likely to be shot by police.

Stephen Maturen / Getty Images A vigil in Madison, Wisconsin, in memory of Philando Castile.