Trump Supporters React To Plans To More Directly Address Black, Latino Voters

Donald Trump's efforts to appeal to black and Latino voters continued at a rally in Tampa on Wednesday as he made a pitch on jobs.

TAMPA, Fla. — "What do you have to lose?"

It has become the signature phrase of the latest phase of Donald Trump's presidential campaign as he tries to win over skeptical black voters.

He’s been making the pitch repeatedly at rallies in recent days, at the same time offering softer language on his approach to immigration, promising a “humane and efficient” approach to those who are in the US illegally, rather than talking about mass deportation for all.

At a rally in Tampa, Florida, on Wednesday, the question appeared again, wrapped in a speech mostly delivered from the teleprompter, that stressed “jobs, jobs, jobs.” Trump promised that he would bring new employment opportunities to blacks, Latinos, and “all American citizens.”

So far, however, Trump has delivered his new message in majority-white cities. The crowd was also overwhelmingly white on Wednesday. But his latest rally followed a report in the Washington Post that the candidate will soon venture into the black and Latino communities that he is trying to win over.

In early September, the Post reported, Trump may visit poor neighborhoods in Detroit with Ben Carson, his primary rival who grew up in the city before making his name as a neurosurgeon. The article added that Trump plans to visit charter schools, churches, and business in urban Latino and black communities.

Some media commentators have suggested that Trump’s black and Latino outreach has two intended audiences: not only the communities he’s addressing, but also white voters — especially college graduates — who have been reluctant to back a candidate who has been widely perceived as biased against blacks and Latinos. (One poll in July, run for the Associated Press, indicated that 50% of Americans thought the label “racist” fitted Trump “very” or “somewhat” well.)

Arguably, that second group contains many more potential Trump supporters — and may hold the balance in the swing states, like Florida, where Trump has been polling badly in recent weeks.

BuzzFeed News asked people at the Tampa rally what they thought of his plans to reach out personally to black and Latino communities. The most common response: The Republican Party should have been doing this for years.

“Amen, brother! It’s about time,” said Jeremiah Fortson, 61. Together with his sister, Fortson runs an adult family care home in Plant City. He also is a longtime conservative Republican who supported Ted Cruz in the primaries before throwing his support behind Trump after the GOP convention.