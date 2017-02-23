BuzzFeed News

Tell Us About Your Experience Of Hate Crime And Harassment

Have you been the victim of a hate crime? Have you seen others attacked for their race, ethnicity, gender, religion, trans status, disability, or sexual orientation? Tell us about it.

By Peter Aldhous

Peter Aldhous

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 23, 2017, at 5:43 p.m. ET

BuzzFeed News is partnering with other news organizations, civil rights groups, and universities in a project called Documenting Hate, led by the nonprofit newsroom ProPublica, in an effort to better track hate crimes across the United States.

By getting better information on hate crimes and bias incidents in the
US, we aim to make it harder for the authorities to ignore the problem.

You can report what you’ve experienced or witnessed using this form. Please include your contact details, so reporters can follow up with you.

