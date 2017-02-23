Tell Us About Your Experience Of Hate Crime And Harassment
Have you been the victim of a hate crime? Have you seen others attacked for their race, ethnicity, gender, religion, trans status, disability, or sexual orientation? Tell us about it.
BuzzFeed News is partnering with other news organizations, civil rights groups, and universities in a project called Documenting Hate, led by the nonprofit newsroom ProPublica, in an effort to better track hate crimes across the United States.
By getting better information on hate crimes and bias incidents in the
US, we aim to make it harder for the authorities to ignore the problem.
You can report what you’ve experienced or witnessed using this form. Please include your contact details, so reporters can follow up with you.
Peter Aldhous is a Science Reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco. His secure PGP fingerprint is 225F B2AF 4B8E 6E3D B1EA 7F9A B96E BF7D 9CB2 9B16
Contact Peter Aldhous at peter.aldhous@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.