All Studies On Race And Police Shootings Are Lacking — Here’s Why

The internet is abuzz with a surprising claim, from a prominent economist, that black suspects are no more likely than white suspects to be shot in encounters with police. But there’s not enough evidence to say that.

Coming right after police killed Alton Sterling and Philando Castile, and after the attack in Dallas that left five police officers dead, the New York Times headline was surely going to provoke a storm: “Surprising New Evidence Shows Bias in Police Use of Force but Not in Shootings.”

That article described a new study from Roland Fryer, the youngest black economist to gain tenure at Harvard, and was seized upon by commentators who challenge the premise of the Black Lives Matter movement. One Wall Street Journal op-ed railed against “corrosive rhetoric about racist cops, based on falsehoods.”

But the data driving such easy opinions is actually pretty complicated. Fryer’s study is one of two new major reports on racial bias in policing, both of which find that black suspects are more likely to be tackled with nonlethal force than white suspects. But when it comes to police shootings, especially of unarmed suspects, there are no simple answers. All of the studies run so far are too small or too narrowly focused to paint a definitive picture.

Fryer’s findings on police shootings came as a surprise because data compiled by the Washington Post shows that black suspects are about twice as likely to die from police gunfire as you’d expect, given the makeup of the U.S. population.

But this disparity doesn’t necessarily mean that cops are more likely to pull the trigger when faced with a black suspect. If black Americans have more interactions with the police, either because they tend to live in areas that are policed more heavily or commit more crimes, then that might explain the difference — even without any bias in cops’ decisions to shoot.

So the other new study considered the police’s use of force in relation to arrest rates for different races.

This study, from the Center for Policing Equity, was led by another leading black scholar, Phillip Atiba Goff of the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York. Goff’s team obtained data on incidents where cops used force from 12 police departments across the U.S. For the most recent year of data, the researchers found 46 use-of-force incidents per 1,000 arrests for black suspects, compared to 36 per 1,000 arrests for white suspects.

Overall, the researchers looked at more than 19,000 incidents. About one-quarter involved only a threat to use force, such as an officer pulling a gun without shooting; and 37% involved physical contact between cops and suspects, without any weapon being used. (The rest included incidents using pepper spray, tasers, batons, and so on.)

Just 1% involved lethal force — almost always gunfire — and the study found no difference by race for these incidents, after accounting for arrest rates. Unlike Fryer, however, Goff’s team didn’t stress this aspect of their findings.

“They’re small numbers,” Jack Glaser of the University of California, Berkeley, one of the study’s authors, told BuzzFeed News. “We have less confidence in them.” Glaser is also concerned that police reports on lethal force may be incomplete — for example, classifying some fatal shootings as accidental deaths.