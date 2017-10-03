Yes, Mass Shootings Have Gotten Worse. Here’s Why Researchers Know So Little About Them.

Although they dominate the headlines, mass shootings are less well studied than other forms of gun violence. And with the gun lobby poised to pounce on any scientist who suggests new restrictions without cast-iron evidence, many are reluctant to stick their necks out.

On Sunday night in Las Vegas, 58 people died and hundreds were wounded in a hail of bullets that, according to a New York Times video analysis, rained down at a rate of more than nine per second. According to the Clark County Sheriff, at least some of the weapons found in the shooter’s hotel room were fully automatic, or had been altered to fire like a machine gun.

After the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history, there are renewed calls to ban assault weapons and large capacity ammunition clips.

Ask experts how to reduce the gun death toll, which exceeds 30,000 in the US each year, and you’ll get a confident answer: Background checks, combined with laws that require a permit to purchase a gun, seem to be effective policies.

But ask those same experts about assault weapons, ammo clips, and mass shootings, and they hesitate. While they are just as appalled as anyone else by how often the headlines are dominated by the latest atrocity, to them mass shooters still seem like needles in a haystack, too rare to provide definite answers. And with the gun lobby poised to pounce on any scientist who suggests new restrictions without cast-iron evidence, many are reluctant to stick their necks out.

“The problem with designing a study that will produce the evidence is that you need a lot of cases,” Jeffrey Swanson, a psychiatric epidemiologist at Duke University School of Medicine, told BuzzFeed News.

What’s more, experts don’t agree on what constitutes a “mass shooting.” Some count incidents in which four or more people died, echoing the FBI’s definition of “mass murder.” In 2013, Congress defined a mass killing as one with three or more victims. But the Gun Violence Archive takes a much broader view, counting incidents where more than three people were shot, whether or not anyone was killed. By its definition, there have been 273 mass shootings already in 2017 — about one per day.

Then there are debates over what sorts of shootings should be counted. Do you include incidents within families? What about gang-related killings? Or should you only count public, apparently indiscriminate rampages like the carnage in Las Vegas?

These difficulties explain why two leading public datasets on mass shootings, one compiled by Mother Jones, the other by researchers at Stanford University, give different numbers for incidents, deaths, and injuries.

Still, by almost any definition, the toll from mass shootings is rising.