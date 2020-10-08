Mike Pence's Eye Prompted A Lot Of Chatter. Here Are The Facts About COVID-19 And Pink Eye.

Vice President Mike Pence participates in the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah on October 7, 2020.

Vice President Mike Pence's left eye became a focus of fevered speculation during the debate on Wednesday, after people noticed it showed signs of redness and claimed this could indicate a COVID-19 infection.



Pink eye, or conjunctivitis, is a known symptom of COVID-19, but it is relatively rare — and many other viruses or bacteria can cause this very common condition. As of now, it's unclear what caused the redness in Pence's eye. BuzzFeed News contacted the vice president's office and the Trump campaign for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Meanwhile, celebrities and other people with prominent accounts on Twitter are claiming without evidence that he has pink eye and, potentially, COVID.