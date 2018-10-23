Here Are All The Allegations Against Professor Lawrence Krauss Investigated By Arizona State

He propositioned a prospective employee, suggesting a threesome. He told one employee that she should “take one for the team” and date a donor who was attracted to her. He discussed strip clubs with his staff. And when challenged on his actions, he tried to pass it all off as a joke.

These are some of the conclusions of a searing report from Arizona State University into the behavior of its star physics professor Lawrence Krauss, who on Oct. 19 agreed to retire in the face of multiple findings that he breached the school’s policies on sexual harassment.

Arizona State provided its conclusions about Krauss’s behavior in response to a public records request from BuzzFeed News, submitted after the school reopened an investigation into his conduct. The probe was restarted after we approached the university for comment on our reporting, published in February, detailing more than a decade of allegations of sexual misconduct against Krauss.

Mark Searle, Arizona State’s provost, agreed that the evidence supported several specific allegations made in the BuzzFeed News article, including the charge that Krauss grabbed a woman’s breast at a meeting in Australia in 2016, that he made negative comments about pregnancy and parental leave in the workplace, and that he upset a student worker at a university event by looking her up and down and commenting suggestively on her attire.

The report also substantiates multiple allegations against Krauss made after the BuzzFeed News article appeared. The most significant, according to Searle, are the charges that Krauss suggested a threesome to a woman discussing employment at the Origins Project, and that he touched the thigh of a woman at a meeting in Switzerland in 2011. The woman, an atheist activist named Cristina Rad, described the incident in a YouTube video posted in March.

Searle’s report indicates that Krauss characterized the comments about a threesome as a joke, a defense he used repeatedly. The report also says that Krauss wrote to Rad claiming that he was pointing at an image of a galaxy on her dress, saying, “if I touched you at all, I apologize.”