These Updating Maps Show How Hurricane Michael Is Predicted To Play Out

Hurricane Michael is intensifying in the Caribbean, and is now forecast to strike the Florida Panhandle as a Category 3 hurricane sometime on Wednesday.

The map above shows the most likely predicted path, but storms’ tracks are difficult to forecast; about one-third of the time, the center of a storm may move outside of the predicted cone of uncertainty drawn around the best track.



The color gives an estimate of the likelihood of that area experiencing hurricane force winds — meaning greater than 74 miles per hour — over the next five days.

Michael is also likely to dump large amounts of rain across Florida’s Gulf Coast and farther inland. This map shows the predicted rainfall over the coming seven days.

