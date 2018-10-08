These Updating Maps Show How Hurricane Michael Is Predicted To Play Out
The forecasts, which are from the National Hurricane Center and the National Weather Service, will update automatically.
Hurricane Michael is intensifying in the Caribbean, and is now forecast to strike the Florida Panhandle as a Category 3 hurricane sometime on Wednesday.
The map above shows the most likely predicted path, but storms’ tracks are difficult to forecast; about one-third of the time, the center of a storm may move outside of the predicted cone of uncertainty drawn around the best track.
The color gives an estimate of the likelihood of that area experiencing hurricane force winds — meaning greater than 74 miles per hour — over the next five days.
Michael is also likely to dump large amounts of rain across Florida’s Gulf Coast and farther inland. This map shows the predicted rainfall over the coming seven days.
The storm is also expected to bring dangerous surges of seawater when it hits the Florida Panhandle. Floods caused by surging seas are usually the biggest killers when powerful hurricanes make landfall.
See here for the latest watches and warnings about the storm and here for other information from the National Hurricane Center.
