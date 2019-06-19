A Global Survey Shows Which Countries Are The World’s Top Vaccine Doubters

An infant sits in her mother's lap for a measles shot at a clinic in Kiev, Ukraine. The nation has had more than 40,000 measles cases so far this year.

Worldwide, 79% of people believe vaccines are safe, according to a new study that provides the most detailed picture yet of attitudes to vaccination.

But views on vaccines vary greatly from country to country according to the survey, which included some 140,000 people across more than 140 countries and was backed by the Wellcome Trust, a medical research charity based in London.

Highlights include Bangladesh, where almost 98% of people believe that vaccines are both safe and effective. But there are also trouble spots including France, where one in three people disagree that vaccines are safe, and Ukraine, where only about half of the population thinks that vaccines work.

Both of those countries have in the past couple of years been gripped by serious outbreaks of measles. France had 2,913 cases in 2018 and 964 so far this year, according to the latest figures from the WHO. Ukraine recorded 42,874 by the end of April this year, following last year’s count of 53,218 cases.

The Wellcome team also asked people about their knowledge of science, and their trust in scientists, medical professionals, and institutions including the government and media. The survey has provided fresh insights into why people in some countries have low confidence in vaccines — despite overwhelming scientific evidence that they are safe and effective.



“It’s the first time we’ve got this global picture,” Wellcome Trust head of public engagement Imran Khan told BuzzFeed News.

“This landmark survey shows that understanding people and society is as important as understanding viruses and immunology,” Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust, said in a statement.

Overall, some of the biggest problems with trust in vaccines are in Europe.

In countries like France, Switzerland, and Austria, attitudes seem to be highly polarized between those who agree that vaccines are safe and effective, and those who disagree. But in Ukraine, Belarus, and other vaccine-hesitant countries in Eastern Europe, the main problem seems to be a large number of people who are unsure what to believe — they neither agree nor disagree that vaccines are safe and effective.

“I think that’s the group that’s still open to discussion and there’s an opportunity there,” Heidi Larson of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and director of the Vaccine Confidence Project, told BuzzFeed News.