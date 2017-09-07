This Traffic Map Shows People Trying To Get Out Of Florida Before Irma Hits
There's only one way out: north.
As Hurricane Irma barrels toward south Florida with 175 mile-per-hour winds, several counties have issued mandatory evacuation orders, with more likely on the way.
Residents who want to leave have only one direction to go: north. Traffic is already bad and will likely worsen before Sunday, when Irma is expected to make landfall.
This map shows live traffic conditions from Google. Refresh the page to get an updated map:
